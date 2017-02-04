Comment of the Day: Me: Teaching "creativity, empathy, teamwork, planning, problem solving, leadership, and so on": Unfortunately, teaching "creativity, empathy, teamwork, planning, problem solving, leadership, and so on" is very hard. And evaluating whether it is being successfully taught--whether the teaching of social engineering is any good--is even harder, in all likelihood because it may be easier to motivate the evaluators to give the teachers good scores than to motivate the students to learn...
Graydon has a good comment on how to do these things. But his recommended procedure is hardly one I would call "easy"!
Graydon: It's actually pretty easy to teach those things....
...Clump people into moderate groups -- five to eight, say -- with people they don't like and who aren't of their cultural expectations and give them a truly difficult problem (one which requires a combination of protracted work plus experiential and scholarly learning to solve) in the knowledge that failure means death. (Or permanent social disadvantage.)
You get a lot of dead; you get a lot of successes. You'll get new religions, too. This is a widespread pattern in human history.
What you can't do is systematically put the children of affluence and power into a situation like that. Which tends to be where affluent, stable societies start to go wrong, as the groups of people the society systematically recognizes it must benefit start to shrink. Eventually you have too many people whose only option is revolution.
(It's rather interesting to view the current situation in the US as one where everyone NOT a white man has no option but revolution.)
