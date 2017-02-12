Current Links

Most-Recent Must-Reads:
- Dietrich Vollrath: Who are you calling Malthusian?: "Living standards are negatively related to the size of population...
- Ed Luce: Donald Trump, the Bully in America’s Pulpit: "Nobody can say they were not warned...
- Matthew Yglesias: Beyond wild allegations, what’s clearly true about Trump and Russia is disturbing: "The Russian blackmail theory is composed of two sub-elements...
Most-Recent Should-Reads:
- Andrew Harless (2013): Employment, Interest, and Money: James Medoff, Stagflation, the Phillips Curve, and the Greenspan Boom: "James Medoff, my thesis advisor in graduate school and later my collaborator and business associate, died on Saturday, September 15 after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis...
- Martin Feldstein, Ted Halstead and Greg Mankiw: A Conservative Case for Climate Action: "CRAZY as it may sound, this is the perfect time to enact a sensible policy to address the dangerous threat of climate change...
- Noah Smith: The Wisdom and Madness of Crowds: "Prelec... Seung, and... McCoy ask... what people think others will guess. If herd behavior is present, some people will know it, and will be contrarians...
- Robert Reich: Five Questions for Robert Reich about Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few: "America has repeatedly reformed itself with regard to excessive concentration of income and its attendant political consequences...
Most-Recent Links:
- Florida mayors to Rubio: We’re Going Under, Take Climate Change Seriously (2016):
- Watch "The Bellman Equation"
- Jason Kottke: America is confused about healthcare coverage: "Over a third of those polled did not know that Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act were the same thing..."
- Gautam Rao
- Matthew Townsend: Trump Might Nudge Sneaker Jobs Home, but Mainly for Robots: Using more U.S. plants “would seem to be politically prudent.”
- Peter J. Dougherty: Die hard: The once and future scholarly book: "The book is still with us and as relevant as ever. Reports of its death, to paraphrase Mark Twain, are greatly exaggerated..."
- David Anderson: Linking subsidies to price paper
- Chris Dillow: How lies work: "It is not congenital liars that should worry us, but congenital believers – those who fall for the lies of charlatans. We know that many do so: almost half of voters believed the lie that leaving the EU would allow us to spend an extra £350m a week on the NHS..."
- Ian Buruma: The New Anti-Semitism
- Chris Edelson: Ordinary Americans carried out inhumane acts for Trump