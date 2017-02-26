Current Links

Must-Reads:
- Kaushik Basu: America’s Dangerous Neo-Protectionism: "NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump is about to make a policy mistake...
- Dietrich Vollrath (2016): The Returns to Societal Capital: "Brad DeLong... points out that much of our prosperity comes from a stock of societal capital that we unknowingly rely on every day...
- Lawrence Summers: Revoking Trade Deals Will Not Help American Middle Classes: "There is a debate to be had about the impact of globalisation on middle class wages and inequality...
- Raj Chetty et al.: Mobility Report Cards: The Role of Colleges in Intergenerational Mobility: "We characterize rates of intergenerational income mobility at each college in the United States using administrative data for over 30 million college students from 1999-2013...
- Jim Tankersley: Obama solved one economic crisis. It's the second that haunts him: "If you worked a factory shift in Michigan in January 2009...
- Noah Smith: On Twitter: A Haiku for Humanity: "For a brief summer/We were valuable as/Microcontrollers"
Most-Recent Should-Reads:
- Dani Rodrik: Global Citizens, National Shirkers: "I know what a 'global citizen' looks like...
- (W 1)
Most-Recent Links:
- Timothy L. O'Brien: Trump Can't Seem to Shake Those Russia Problems
- Arvind Subramanian: The WTO Reborn?
- Cate Huston: Women in Silicon Valley react to allegations of sexism at Uber: "I'm always a little surprised when women speak publicly because the cost of that is so high. Am I ever surprised of that stuff happening? No. Was I surprised that it was happening at Uber? Hell no.… Are these people living under a rock?"
- Noah Smith: The Myth of the U.S. Immigration Crisis
MOAR Links:
- Annalee Newitz: Mark Zuckerberg’s manifesto is a political trainwreck
- Mark Zuckerberg: Building Global Community
- Stan
- Jay Rosen: A few notes on unbuilding a key part of the presidency: The American President can blow up the world. A lot of work went into reassuring us that he won't. Now it's being undone.
- Jonathan Chait: Paul Ryan’s Dream of Tax Cuts for Rich Will Not Be Denied: "Republicans have control of Congress, and even if nothing else comes out of it and everything else falls part, the richest one percent are going to get paid...
- Brian Buetler: The Great Government Breakdown Has Begun: "Trump is exercising zero restraint, and Republicans aren't stopping him. Four years from now, the damage might be irreparable...
- Daniel Dale: The complete list of all 80 false things Donald Trump has said in his first 4 weeks as president: "The Star’s running tally of the bald-faced lies, exaggerations and deceptions the president of the United States of America has said, so far...
- Matthew Yglesias: On Twitter: "It's weird that Flynn did nothing wrong, lied about it, had the White House lie about it to the public, and then got fired when caught. https://t.co/NPo7Cka9vM
- Andy Banker: Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in University City
- Maarten Rikken: Same-sex marriage policy linked to drop in teen suicide attempts
- Nancy LeTourneau: Mad Dog Mattis Attempts to Walk Back Another Potential War Crime
- Martin Longman: Trump’s SoHo Project, the Mob, and Russian Intelligence