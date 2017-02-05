Current Links

Must-Reads:
- Kevin Drum: NAFTA Is Really Not a Big Deal: "How big an impact did NAFTA have on the US economy?...
Most-Recent Should-Reads:
- Bill McBride: These Are Not Normal Times: "These are not normal times...
- David Anderson: Trump and the Global Creative Class: "Amitabh Chandra: 'Immigration ban and the fear they create is a giant tax on US universities and US innovation... research and R&D will move abroad'...
- Benjamin Wittes: Malevolence Tempered by Incompetence: Trump’s Horrifying Executive Order on Refugees and Visas: The malevolence of President Trump’s Executive Order on visas and refugees is mitigated chiefly...
- Alan Smith and Federica Cocco: The huge disparities in US life expectancy in five charts: "Inequality means that individuals in the US have very different experiences...
Most-Recent Links:
- Gary Cohn (investment banker)
- Donald Trump is already an awful president: Peregrine Fissell: Americans Think Trump Will Be an Awful President
- Kevin Drum: Yet Again, Republicans Demonstrate the Mean-Spiritedness at the Dark Heart of Their Party
- Steve M.: Republicans Aren't Cowards For Falling in Line Behind Trump—They're Worse
- Dean Clancy: Why Trump and the GOP Won't Repeal and Replace Obamacare
- Chad Stone: No One Wins Trade Wars: Trump's 'America first' trade policy will be bad for working Americans...
- Michael L. Dertouzos, Robert M. Solow, and Richard K. Lester (1989): Made in America: Regaining the Productive Edge (Cambridge: MIT Press: 0262041006) <http://amzn.to/2kH6JSv>
- Stephen S. Cohen and John Zysman (1987): Manufacturing Matters: The Myth of the Post-Industrial Economy (New York: Basic Books) <http://amzn.to/2kGX65V>
- Vaclav Smil (2013): Made in the USA: The Rise and Retreat of American Manufacturing (Cambridge: MIT Press: 0262528355) <http://amzn.to/2kg52u6>
- Sue Helper: Supply Chains and Equitable Growth
- Philip Delves Broughton: America business is the master, not victim, of globalisation: If businesses saw more value in investing in US workers, they could have done so...