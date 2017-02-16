(Early) Monday Smackdown: Outsourced to Kevin Drum

Why can't "fiscal conservatives" ever man up and take responsibility for their actions and their lives?

When you try to starve the government, sometimes you succeed--and then things that need to be done don't get done. Shame on the LA Time for publishing this.

Outsourced to Kevin Drum:

Kevin Drum: Blame Oroville on "Fiscal Conservatives": "Victor Davis Hanson is a native Californian who hates California because it's become too brown and too liberal...