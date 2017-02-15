« Reading: Dave Donaldson (2016): Railroads of the Raj: Estimating the Impact of Transportation Infrastructure | Main | »

Economic Change and “Technological” Change...

Standard Estimates of Economic Growth

  • Standard measures tell us that real wages in the North Atlantic grew at: an average rate of:
    • 1.5%/year in the 19th century
    • 2.5%/year in the 20th century.
  • With the rest of the world more-or-less keeping pace
    • Less, actually: 1% in the 19th, 2% in the 20th
  • But looking at the price of light suggests that growth has been much faster: William Nordhaus: Do Real-Output and Real-Wage Measures Capture Reality? <http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210f>
    • Suppose we buy Nordhaus…
    • What do we get?

Looking Deeper at New Goods and New Types of Goods

  • New goods and new types of goods allow us to achieve “capabilities" much much cheaply
  • And give us new “capabilities"
  • Illumination as a sector in which what the “capability” is is unambiguous
  • Nordhaus looks at the price of light: concludes that growth has been much faster

“True” Estimates of Economic Growth

  • Measured: Bottom third today like our pre-industrial ancestors: $1000/year incomes “subsistence”
    • Middle third: 15x subsistence
    • Top third: 75x subsistence
  • “True”: Bottom third today: “subsistence”, but…
    • Top third: 75 x 32 = 2000x subsistence
    • Middle third?

“Efficiency of Labor”

  • We feed these numbers to a growth model
    • α (capital) = 0.4
    • β (resources) = 0.3
  • Get out “efficiency of labor”
    • From 0.04-1 in HGE (0.01%/yr)
    • 1-50 in MAA (0.045%/yr)
    • 50-110 in CRE (0.27%/yr)
    • 110-300 in IRE (1.4%/yr) *300 to 620,000 in MEGE (5.2%/yr)
  • e-ings:
    • Since 8000 BC: exp(13.3)
    • Since 1800: exp(8.6)
    • Since 1870: exp(7.6)
  • And what if we Nordhausize these numbers? E2016 = 20,000,000

key: <https://www.icloud.com/keynote/05ZwGM9jmDlBNhemQcxgTvDcQ#2017-02-15_Economic_Growth_and_.Technological._Change_.IEH>

