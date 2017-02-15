Economic Change and “Technological” Change...

Looking Deeper at New Goods and New Types of Goods

New goods and new types of goods allow us to achieve “capabilities" much much cheaply

And give us new “capabilities"

Illumination as a sector in which what the “capability” is is unambiguous

Nordhaus looks at the price of light: concludes that growth has been much faster

“True” Estimates of Economic Growth

Measured: Bottom third today like our pre-industrial ancestors: $1000/year incomes “subsistence” Middle third: 15x subsistence Top third: 75x subsistence

“True”: Bottom third today: “subsistence”, but… Top third: 75 x 32 = 2000x subsistence Middle third?



“Efficiency of Labor”

We feed these numbers to a growth model α (capital) = 0.4 β (resources) = 0.3

Get out “efficiency of labor” From 0.04-1 in HGE (0.01%/yr) 1-50 in MAA (0.045%/yr) 50-110 in CRE (0.27%/yr) 110-300 in IRE (1.4%/yr) *300 to 620,000 in MEGE (5.2%/yr)

e-ings: Since 8000 BC: exp(13.3) Since 1800: exp(8.6) Since 1870: exp(7.6)

And what if we Nordhausize these numbers? E 2016 = 20,000,000

