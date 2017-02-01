Guest Post: Joshua Gans: The University of Toronto May Be Able to Help You...

Joshua Gans: "The Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto...
...is offering to help scholars and students impacted on by the new US immigration restrictions. We would like to hear from anyone who:
-
Can no longer return to the US to continue their academic position or studies in a business, economics or related areas.
-
Missed application deadlines for University of Toronto degree programs in business, economics, or related areas; but are concerned they will not be able to undertake studies in the US anymore.
-
Facing temporary disruptions as a result of the new policies who may need a place in North America to continue their academic work.
The official statement is here: http://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/Connect/MediaCentre/NewsReleases/20170201