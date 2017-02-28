Here Are the Top Ten Republican Accomplishments of 2017 So Far | Mother Jones

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Kevin Drum: Here Are the Top Ten Republican Accomplishments of 2017 So Far:
- Trump signs executive order on immigration, but it's so badly drafted it causes chaos around the country and is immediately put on hold by court.
- Trump chooses crackpot as National Security Advisor, fires him three weeks after inauguration.
- Trump tries to bully China by playing games with One China policy, is forced into humiliating retreat after realizing he's playing out of his league.
- Paul Ryan proposes border adjustment tax to raise $1 trillion, but can't convince anyone to sign on.
- Trump casually green-lights raid on Yemen over dinner, it turns into an epic disaster that kills a SEAL and accomplishes nothing.
- Trump blathers about the wall and a 20 percent border tax on Mexico, causing the Mexican president to cancel a planned visit.
- Congress goes into recess, but Republicans are embarrassingly forced to cancel town hall events because they're afraid of facing big crowds opposed to their policies.
- Trump continues to claim that crime is skyrocketing; that he won a huge election victory; that his inauguration crowd was immense; that polls showing his unpopularity are fake; and that refugees have wreaked terror on America, despite the fact that these are all easily-checkable lies.
- After weeks of confusion on their signature priority, Republicans finally realize that repealing Obamacare isn't all that easy and basically give up.
- Trump proposes spending an extra $54 billion on defense without realizing he can't do that.