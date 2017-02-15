« Reading: Robert Brenner (1979): Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-Industrial Europe | Main | Thinking About "Premature Deindustrialization": An Intellectual Toolkit I »

Is It Good If Your Work Becomes More Valuable?

When Something Is Valuable:

  • You can either:
    • Work hard to make stuff and trade stuff
    • Steal it—by fraud, or force, or threat of force
    • When property rights are "endogenous", who endogenizes them, and how?
  • As with so much else, these historical arguments start with the 14th Century Bubonic Plague
    • The Brenner thesis, and the Brenner debate
    • Is “freedom” really free? Naidu and Yuchtman
    • What did the slave trade do to Africa in the very long run? Nunn
    • What did maintaining a slavery/debt peonage system do to Latin America (and the U.S. South) in the very long run? Engerman and Sokoloff

First Huge Fact: Growth since 1870 (1800?) (1500?)

  • Measured:
    • Bottom third like our pre-industrial ancestors: $1000/year incomes “subsistence”
    • Middle third: 15x
    • Top third: 75x
  • “True”:
    • Bottom third: “subsistence”
    • Middle third?
    • Top third: 75 x 32 = 2000x subsistence

Second Huge Fact: Divergence since 1870 (1800?) (1500?)

  • Countries in a 10-1 range (3-1 for 90%+ of world population) in 1800
  • Countries in a 100-1 range (40-1 for 90%+ of world population) today
  • As I have said before, this simply should not be in a globalized world—this should not be at all…
    • Does unfree labor have a role to play?
    • Gellner: “In a domination-prone world, economic ‘rationality’ is not rational: those who work hard see themselves deprived of the fruits of their labor only by those in power…”

Readings: Slavery and Serfdom:

key: <https://www.icloud.com/keynote/0Tcik32A1A6eAI-WyThzth24A#2017-02-08_Is_It_Good_If_Your_Work_Becomes_More_Valuable._.IEH>

