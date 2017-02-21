« On Marc Levinson and His "The Box That Changed the World": Hoisted from the Archives | Main

Lincoln's Birthday Blogging

My Great^6 Grandfather James DeLong left his bones in Wichita. But he did so only after carrying out the first-ever extraordinary rendition on the past of the U.S. government, and then getting fired by Abraham Lincoln for being too aggressive in waging the Civil War on all possible fronts...

http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2014/08/an-1862-extraordinary-rendition-in-morocco-by-my-great6-grandfather-james-delong-live-from-the-roasterie-cccxiv-august-22.html

February 21, 2017 at 05:20 AM in History, Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: (Tuesday) Hoisted from Archives, Streams: Cycle |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Recent Posts

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787