Lincoln's Birthday Blogging

My Great^6 Grandfather James DeLong left his bones in Wichita. But he did so only after carrying out the first-ever extraordinary rendition on the past of the U.S. government, and then getting fired by Abraham Lincoln for being too aggressive in waging the Civil War on all possible fronts...

http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2014/08/an-1862-extraordinary-rendition-in-morocco-by-my-great6-grandfather-james-delong-live-from-the-roasterie-cccxiv-august-22.html