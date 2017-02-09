Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Trump Pretends Gorsuch Didn’t Say What He Said: "Even though a representative for Neil Gorsuch confirmed that he had expressed dismay at the president’s attack on a federal judge...

...Trump claimed his words had been twisted.... “Sen. Richard Blumenthal... now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?” the president tweeted.... Shortly after Trump’s tweet went live, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse confirmed to MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Gorsuch had made the remarks, adding that the judge got “pretty passionate about it.” Additionally, Sasse said, Gorsuch remarked that “Any attack on brothers or sisters of the robe is an attack on all judges.”