Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Clive Crook was once a smart, reality-based person. Then George W. Bush was "elected" 5-4. And he started to slide into making fake excuses for horrible actions by bad people. Then Barack Obama was elected, and he went off the deep end entirely--saying that everything bad that Republicans did was really Barack Obama's fault because he had not kicked Nancy Pelosi in the teeth sufficiently hard.

And now? His major message appears to be that the hippies should shut up, and that people should go out of their way to praise Trump when he does something that is not abnormal.

What are the odds that there will be a more-in-sorrow-than-in-anger-we-must-rally-behind-Trump-in-spite-of-his-imperfections column within a year? 50-50?

Clive Crook: Give Trump a Chance!: "I took part in an Intelligence Squared debate last night, speaking for the motion, "Give Trump a Chance"...