...[At] the Supreme Court... he is unlikely to find any joy.... The Ninth Circuit judges have cleverly structured their unanimous opinion to maximise the ability of judicial conservatives to get behind what is an essentially liberal ruling. First, the decision comes down hard for protecting the role of the federal courts... at a time when Mr Trump has singled out specific judges for personal criticism. “Neither the Supreme Court nor our court has ever held that courts lack the authority to review executive action in those arenas for compliance with the constitution,” the three-judge panel wrote....

During oral arguments, the Justice Department... argued that a lower-court ruling that prevented the ban from going into effect was overly broad and that at least parts of it were well within Mr Trump’s authority.... But the Ninth Circuit neatly sidestepped this argument with a nod to the classic conservative doctrine of “judicial restraint”.... “It is not our role to try, in effect, to rewrite the executive order.... The political branches are far better equipped to make appropriate distinctions,” the judges wrote.... The Ninth Circuit has strongly suggested that Mr Trump start over and write a better order or risk an embarrassing defeat in the short term. If he is smart he will take the hint.