...she tweeted that she had simply misspoken and said “massacre” instead of “terrorists.” It turns out that was yet another lie. She had previously said the same thing in a interview with Cosmopolitan. But in an interview with Cosmopolitan.com conducted by phone days earlier, on Sunday, Jan. 29, Conway used the same phrasing, claiming that President Barack Obama called for a temporary “ban on Iraqi refugees” after the “Bowling Green massacre.”…

“He did, it’s a fact,” she said of Obama. “Why did he do that? He did that for exactly the same reasons. He did that because two Iraqi nationals came to this country, joined ISIS, traveled back to the Middle East to get trained and refine their terrorism skills, and come back here, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre of taking innocent soldiers’ lives away.” In case you have any hesitancy about believing the folks at Cosmopolitan, she told the same lie to TMZ – and they got it on tape.