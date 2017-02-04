...former Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President, explain why:

Sean Spicer lied in his attempt to shift culpability onto the Obama Administration for the US raid in Yemen that killed an American serviceman and multiple civilians, as well as destroyed an MV-22 Osprey; and The conditions under which Trump authorized that raid—a dinner conversation with his son-in-law, the Defense Secretary, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a few others—was, shall we say, unusual for a major escalation in American military operations.

That six minutes is worth your time. There are real costs to having a President who is temperamentally, intellectually, and otherwise completely unqualified for his position. Those costs are magnified when his core advisors are total amateurs mainly interested in power, profit, or pushing extreme ideological agendas...