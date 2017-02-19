Must-Read: Dietrich Vollrath (2016): The Returns to Societal Capital : "Brad DeLong... points out that much of our prosperity comes from a stock of societal capital that we unknowingly rely on every day...

...Trust: I think this is much of what DeLong has in mind. We are lucky to be in the “trust” or “cooperate” equilibrium in our repeated game of exhanging goods and services. If you like, call it the “stag hunt” equilibrium Nick Rowe talks about. Regardless, we benefit from the decisions of our ancestors to play this equilibrium, so that it is the default. If you want to say this is due to some institutions, or culture, or pure luck, it doesn’t matter. We’ve found our way to the trust equilibrium, and benfit from that immensely. Scale... I think it is as relevant as trust. Scale influences the potential profits from innovations, and so is crucial to growth. Bigger market, more profits, more incentives to innovate. But scale is not the same thing as trust, or institutions, or culture.... The heart of DeLong’s point is that neither trust nor scale are things that are owned by any firm or individual. You could say that we inherited them from our ancestors, or you could say these are emergent properties, or you could say that they are designed by the institutions we choose for ourselves. Regardless, trust and scale are “ideas” in the broadest sense, and are inputs into the production process in that trust and scale mean our set of rival inputs (labor, capital) can produce more with them than without. How is it that scale and trust mean we are overpaid?... [I'll] “hoist one from the archives” of this blog:

Dietrich Vollrath (2015): What Assumptions Matter for Growth Theory?: "Just to refresh, a production function tells us that output is determined by some combination of non-rival inputs and rival inputs.

...Non-rival inputs are things like ideas that can be used by many firms or people at once without limiting the use by others. Think of blueprints. Rival inputs are things that can only be used by one person or firm at a time. Think of nails. The income earned by both rival and non-rival inputs has to add up to total output. Okay, given all that setup, here are three statements that could be true. Output is constant returns to scale in rival inputs Non-rival inputs receive some portion of output Rival inputs receive output equal to their marginal product Pick two.