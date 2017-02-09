...Donald Trump promised a Muslim visa ban, to put “America first” on trade and nominate conservatives to the Supreme Court. That is what he is doing. He also said he would “wipe out Isis” and build a wall on the Mexico border. Expect announcements on those in the near future. Ditto for big tax cuts and sweeping deregulation. What you see is what you get....

The master key is Mr Trump’s management philosophy.... Never admit to a mistake.... Make critics pay.... Do whatever it takes to promote the brand... bending reality, or coming up with an alternative one.... The day after Mr Trump’s inauguration, he told CIA employees that it had stopped raining the moment he began speaking. The meteorologists did not agree.... We have yet to digest the enormity of Mr Trump’s waywardness with facts.... Pride trumps all else....

Those who wish to damage America’s standing need not lift a finger. Mr Trump is doing it for them. As Napoleon said: “Never interfere with your enemy while he is making a mistake.”