Must-Read: Facundo Alvaredo et al.: Global Inequality Dynamics: New Findings from WID.WORLD: "Global inequality dynamics involve strong and contradictory forces...

...We observe rising top income and wealth shares in nearly all countries in recent decades. But the magnitude of rising inequality varies substantially across countries, thereby suggesting that different country-specific policies and institutions matter considerably. High growth rates in emerging countries reduce between-country inequality, but this in itself does not guarantee acceptable within-country inequality levels and ensure the social sustainability of globalization...

February 12, 2017

