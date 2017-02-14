...The decline in mortality helped push down the natural rate by about 1.8%-points... [as] individuals had to save more for retirement, thus increasing the supply of savings.... Fewer children reduces the demand for loans... [another] 1.8%-point decline.... Slower productivity growth... 1.9%-points.... The increase in government debt... [+]2%-points.... The declining labor share... 0.5%-points... the declining price of capital goods... 0.4%-points)....Secular stagnation might be around for quite a time to come.