Must-Read: Nick Bunker explains Eggertsson, Mehrotra, and Robbins to us:

Nick Bunker: What’s Behind the Decline in U.S. Interest Rates?: "Eggertsson, Mehrotra, and Robbins decompose the roughly 4 percent decline in the natural rate of interest since 1970...

...The decline in mortality helped push down the natural rate by about 1.8%-points... [as] individuals had to save more for retirement, thus increasing the supply of savings.... Fewer children reduces the demand for loans... [another] 1.8%-point decline.... Slower productivity growth... 1.9%-points.... The increase in government debt... [+]2%-points.... The declining labor share... 0.5%-points... the declining price of capital goods... 0.4%-points)....Secular stagnation might be around for quite a time to come.

