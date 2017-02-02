« | Main | »

Neal Katyal Has Joined the Trump Noise Machine...

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: Rearranging the Seats of Power: "If an 8pm SC announcement happens and an opinion piece shows up... in record time afterwards...

...the person... was enlisted in the PR machine of the... rollout.... Obvious... especially if you're boasting about it on the twitters:

@neal_katyal: Even a broken clock is right twice a day. This one, not so much. But once in 11 days. Stay tuned.

We can blame Katyal for 30+ years of bad decisions. Looking forward to remembering.

