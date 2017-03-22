Sequel of the Return of Rise of the Robots Again

But, as the very sharp Larry Mishel keeps pointing out with increasing frustration, ours is not the age of the Rise of the Robots.

A now fourteen years-long and continuing era of near-deflation and slack aggregate demand producing first a small and now a large chronic shortage of jobs.

The extraordinary build-out of our global mobile communications infrastructure, the shift of people's leisure and work time toward making use of that infrastructure, and consequent large potential gains in human utility largely unconnected with increases in measured GDP or measured productivity.

What it does see, primarily, are two different ongoing processes:

It does not, primarily, see the replacement of human workers by information technology on a large scale, and the consequent generation of technological unemployment.

Our age--meaning 2000-2020, and longer, but how far into the further future I do not know--is not an age of the Rise of the Robots.

A generation from hence that may, and I think probably will, be the story.

But not this year.

Not this decade:

Lawrence Mishel: The Missing Footprint of the Robots : "Robots are everywhere in the news but they do not seem to leave a footprint in the data...

...The focus on robots eroding jobs and creating a jobless and unequal future is a story about capital replacing human labor... [a] process has been ongoing for many decades.... Perhaps surprisingly to some, the data on investments and productivity cast doubt on any accelerated robot activity: the growth of labor productivity, capital investment and, particularly, investment in information equipment and software has strongly decelerated in the 2000s.... Information equipment investment grew at a 1.2 percent annual rate over 2002–2007, roughly half the 2.5 percent rate of the 1995–2002 period, and grew even more slowly (0.7 percent) after 2007. If technology were rapidly transforming our workplaces we would expect to see exactly the opposite--a surge in the use of information equipment and software in the production of goods and services. That is what occurred in the late 1990s and it is not happening now. Perhaps we should give the robot scare a rest...

Also very much worth reading:

But how does all this fit with what we think we see in the lived experience as the coming of the smart phone, tablet, and laptop-enabled world?

How are we to cut through this the spaghetti knot of arguments and issues?

Start with the key question: