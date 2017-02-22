(Pre) Weekend Reading: Robert Penn Warren: Perhaps the Greatest Political Set Piece in All American Literature...

There was Sadie. “How was it?” she asked.

“Take a look and guess,” I replied.

She gave a good look up to the platform, and then asked, “How’d you do it?”

“Hair of the dog.”

She looked up to the platform again. “Hair, hell,” she said, “he must have swallowed the dog.”

I inspected Willie, who stood up there sweating and swaying and speechless, under the hot sun.

“He’s on the ropes,” Sadie said.

“Hell, he’s been on ’em all morning,” I said, “and lucky to have ’em.” She was still looking at him. It was much the way she had looked at him the night before when he lay on the bed in my room, out cold, and she stood by the side of the bed. It wasn’t pity and it wasn’t contempt. It was an ambiguous, speculative look.

Then she said, “Maybe he was born on ’em.” She said it in a tone which seemed to imply that she had settled that subject. But she kept on looking up there at him in the same way.

The candidate could still stand, at least with one thigh propped against the table. He had begun to talk by this time, too. He had called them his friends in two or three ways and had said he was glad to be there. Now he stood there clutching the manuscript in both hands, with his head lowered like a dehorned cow beset by a couple of fierce dogs in the barnyard, while the sun beat on him and the sweat dropped.

Then he took a grip on himself, and lifted his head. “I have a speech here,” he said:

It is a speech about what this state needs. But there’s no use telling you what this state needs. You are the state. You know what you need. Look at your pants. Have they got holes in the knee? Listen to your belly. Did it ever rumble for emptiness? Look at your crop. Did it ever rot in the field because the road was so bad you couldn’t get it to market? Look at your kids. Are they growing up ignorant as you and dirt because there isn’t any school for them?

Willie paused, and blinked around at the crowd. “No,” he said, “I’m not going to read you any speech. You know what you need better’n I could tell you. But I’m going to tell you a story.” And he paused, steadied himself by the table, and took a deep breath while the sweat dripped.

I leaned toward Sadie. “What the hell’s the bugger up to?” I asked.

“Shut up,” she commanded, watching him. He began again.

“It’s a funny story,” he said. “Get ready to laugh. Get ready to bust your sides for it is sure a funny story. It’s about a hick. It’s about a red-neck, like you all, if you please....

Willie hadn’t even bothered to look over the edge. “Let the hog lie!” he shouted:

Let the hog lie, and listen to me, you hicks. Yeah, you’re hicks, too, and they’ve fooled you, too, a thousand times, just like they fooled me. For that’s what they think we’re for. To fool. Well, this time I’m going to fool somebody. I’m getting out of this race. You know why?

He paused and wiped the sweat off his face with his left hand, a flat scouring motion: