« | Main | »

Procrastinating on February 14, 2017

We re All Public Intellectuals Now The National Interest

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Interesting Reads:

Jean Dreze and Amartya Sen: Hunger and Public Action: China and India * Luis Bértola and Jeffrey Williamson: Has Latin American Inequality Changed Direction?: * Nancy LeTourneau: The Connection Between Trump’s Ignorance and Lies * Barbara Lewis Solow: British capitalism and Caribbean slavery : the legacy of Eric Williams * Ian Buruma: The New Anti-Semitism * Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda * Jason Furman: Border Adjustment as Tax Policy and as Macroeconomic Policy

And Over Here:

Perhaps Worth Looking at...

February 14, 2017 at 02:08 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

Fund Grasping Reality