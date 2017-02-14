Procrastinating on February 14, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Tim Duy: Fed's Bullard Knows His Treasury Yield Curve: "Having tipped their toes in the water with two interest-rate hikes...
- Morgan Kelly and Cormac Ó Gráda (2016): Adam Smith, Watch Prices, and the Industrial Revolution: "Watches were the first mass-produced consumer durable...
- Anton Cheremukhin et al. (2013): Was Stalin Necessary for Russia’s Economic Development?: "We construct a large dataset that covers Soviet Russia during 1928-1940 and Tsarist Russia during 1885-1913...
- Peter Orszag: Here's How Trump Will Change Obamacare: "I expect to see Republicans stage a dramatic early vote to repeal...
- Nick Bunker: [Modeling the decline in U.S. interest rates | Equitable Growth][]
- Nancy Folbre and Kristin Smith: [The wages of care: Bargaining power, earnings and inequality | Equitable Growth][]
- Bridget Ansel: U.S. millennials, the racial wealth divide, and asking parents for rent | Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
Jean Dreze and Amartya Sen: Hunger and Public Action: China and India * Luis Bértola and Jeffrey Williamson: Has Latin American Inequality Changed Direction?: * Nancy LeTourneau: The Connection Between Trump’s Ignorance and Lies * Barbara Lewis Solow: British capitalism and Caribbean slavery : the legacy of Eric Williams * Ian Buruma: The New Anti-Semitism * Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda * Jason Furman: Border Adjustment as Tax Policy and as Macroeconomic Policy
And Over Here:
