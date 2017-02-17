Procrastinating on February 17, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Heather Boushey: Americans’ feelings about the U.S. economy make sense | Equitable Growth
- Nisha Chikhale: Are shocks to U.S. firm performance transmitted to their workers? | Equitable Growth
- Elizabeth Jacobs: Can women’s “sagging middle” explain fall in labor force participation? | Equitable Growth
- Martin Sandbu: Donald Trump’s Love of Manufacturing Is Misguided: "Donald Trump and his economic team love manufacturing...
- Nick Bunker: What’s Behind the Decline in U.S. Interest Rates?: "Eggertsson, Mehrotra, and Robbins decompose the roughly 4 percent decline in the natural rate of interest since 1970...
- Richard Baldwin: Trump’s Anachronistic Trade Strategy: "Trump has aggressively lashed out against globalization...
- Tirthankar Roy: Were Indian Famines ‘Natural’ Or ‘Manmade’?: "I review the theories of Indian famines and suggest that a mainly geographical account...
- David Anderson: A BFD that Passed amongst the Chaos: "Repeal and Replace or Repeal and Delay and Pray is dead...
- Charles Wyplosz: When the IMF Evaluates the IMF: "Two critical mistakes are not mentioned...
- Ben Thompson: DistroKid, The “Publisher’s Right”, Shopify’s Results: "As I’ve noted... the old value chain had three parts: supply — distribution — demand...
- David Anderson: Governing Is Hard: "The Republican Party has an ACA problem. The ACA is deficit reducing...
Interesting Reads:
- Jurgen Habermas: The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere: An Inquiry Into a Category of Bourgeois Society (Cambridge: MIT Press; 0262081806) <http://amzn.to/2kYHbPt>
- Michael C. Desch, ed. (2016): Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena: Professors or Pundits? (South Bend, IN: University of Notre Dame Press:0268100241) <http://amzn.to/2kvYOr7>
- Peter Fritzsche (2016): An Iron Wind: Europe Under Hitler (New York: Basic Books: 0465057748) <http://amzn.to/2kErdH0>
- Peter Turchin and Sergey A. Nefedov (2009): Secular Cycles (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 0691136963) <http://amzn.to/2kvXWmI>
- Jason Long and Joseph Ferrie: Intergenerational Occupational Mobility in Great Britain and the United States since 1850
- Martin Sandbu (2015): Europe's Orphan: The Future of the Euro and the Politics of Debt (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 069116830X) <http://amzn.to/2kvemXt>
- Paul Blustein (2016): Laid Low: Inside the Crisis That Overwhelmed Europe and the IMF (New York: CIGI Press: 1928096255) <http://amzn.to/2kvpWlz>
And Over Here:
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: Does No One Tell Him?: "Constant lying... about his massive electoral college victory...
- (Early) Monday Smackdown: Outsourced to Kevin Drum
- (Early) Monday Smackdown: Garland Tucker: If We Don't Honor John C. Calhoun, We Will Forget How Awful He Was
- Reading: Lisa Blades and Eric Chaney (2013): The Feudal Revolution and Europe’s Rise: Political Divergence of the Christian West and the Muslim World before 1500 CE
- Is It Good If Your Work Becomes More Valuable?
- Reading: Robert Brenner (1979): Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-Industrial Europe
- Reading: Suresh Naidu and Noam Yuchtman (2013): Coercive Contract Enforcement: Law and the Labor Market in Nineteenth Century Industrial Britain
- Live from Inside the Nazi War Machine: Among the most interesting documents from the Third Reich: Franz Halder: Diary
- Economic Change and “Technological” Change...
- Reading: Dave Donaldson (2016): Railroads of the Raj: Estimating the Impact of Transportation Infrastructure
