Procrastinating on February 20, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Paul Krugman: Trump's Rosy Scenario: "The claimed returns to Trumpnomics are close to the highest growth rates we’ve seen under any modern administration...
- Michael Berube: Theory Tuesday III: "Sean [McCann]’s account of [how]...
- Dietrich Vollrath (2015): What Assumptions Matter for Growth Theory?: "Somewhere along I-40 and I-81 I was able to get a little clarity...
- Kaushik Basu: America’s Dangerous Neo-Protectionism: "NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump is about to make a policy mistake...
- Dietrich Vollrath (2016): The Returns to Societal Capital: "Brad DeLong... points out that much of our prosperity comes from a stock of societal capital that we unknowingly rely on every day...
- Lawrence Summeers: Revoking Trade Deals Will Not Help American Middle Classes: "There is a debate to be had about the impact of globalisation on middle class wages and inequality...
Interesting Reads:
- Peter Turchin and Sergey A. Nefedov (2009): Secular Cycles (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 0691136963) <http://amzn.to/2kvXWmI>
- Martin Sandbu (2015): Europe's Orphan: The Future of the Euro and the Politics of Debt (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 069116830X) <http://amzn.to/2kvemXt>
- Paul Blustein (2016): Laid Low: Inside the Crisis That Overwhelmed Europe and the IMF (New York: CIGI Press: 1928096255) <http://amzn.to/2kvpWlz>
- Sidney Blumenthal (2017): Wrestling With His Angel: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln Vol. II, 1849-1856 (New York: Simon & Schuster: 1501153781) <http://amzn.to/2lhJUlq>
- Annalee Newitz: Mark Zuckerberg’s manifesto is a political trainwreck
- Mark Zuckerberg: Building Global Community
- Jay Rosen: A few notes on unbuilding a key part of the presidency: The American President can blow up the world. A lot of work went into reassuring us that he won't. Now it's being undone.
And Over Here:
- Links for the Week of February 19, 2017
- Weekend Reading: Sidney Blumenthal on John C. Calhoun
- Comment of the Day: Ronald Brak: Hindenberg Explosion: "And Trump has referenced a non-existent Swedish terrorist attack. I miss the good old days when we used to have to wait for a President to go senile."
