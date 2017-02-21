Procrastinating on February 21, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Dani Rodrik: Global Citizens, National Shirkers: "I know what a 'global citizen' looks like...
- Raj Chetty et al.: Mobility Report Cards: The Role of Colleges in Intergenerational Mobility: "We characterize rates of intergenerational income mobility at each college in the United States using administrative data for over 30 million college students from 1999-2013...
- Jim Tankersley: Obama solved one economic crisis. It's the second that haunts him: "If you worked a factory shift in Michigan in January 2009...
- Must-Read: Noah Smith: On Twitter: A Haiku for Humanity: "For a brief summer/We were valuable as/Microcontrollers"
- Elizabeth Jacobs: Can women’s “sagging middle” explain fall in labor force participation? | Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Jonathan Chait: Paul Ryan’s Dream of Tax Cuts for Rich Will Not Be Denied: "Republicans have control of Congress, and even if nothing else comes out of it and everything else falls part, the richest one percent are going to get paid...
- Brian Buetler: The Great Government Breakdown Has Begun: "Trump is exercising zero restraint, and Republicans aren't stopping him. Four years from now, the damage might be irreparable...
- Daniel Dale: The complete list of all 80 false things Donald Trump has said in his first 4 weeks as president: "The Star’s running tally of the bald-faced lies, exaggerations and deceptions the president of the United States of America has said, so far...
- Matthew Yglesias: On Twitter: "It's weird that Flynn did nothing wrong, lied about it, had the White House lie about it to the public, and then got fired when caught. https://t.co/NPo7Cka9vM
- Andy Banker: Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in University City
- Maarten Rikken: Same-sex marriage policy linked to drop in teen suicide attempts
- Nancy LeTourneau: Mad Dog Mattis Attempts to Walk Back Another Potential War Crime
- Martin Longman: Trump’s SoHo Project, the Mob, and Russian Intelligence
And Over Here:
- Must-Read: Noah Smith: On Twitter: A Haiku for Humanity: "For a brief summer/We were valuable as/Microcontrollers"
- Must-Read: Jim Tankersley: Obama solved one economic crisis. It's the second that haunts him: "If you worked a factory shift in Michigan in January 2009...
- Must-Read: Raj Chetty et al.: Mobility Report Cards: The Role of Colleges in Intergenerational Mobility: "We characterize rates of intergenerational income mobility at each college in the United States using administrative data for over 30 million college students from 1999-2013...
- Reading: Sukkoo Kim (2006): Division of Labor and the Rise of Cities: Evidence from US Industrialization 1850-1880
- Reading: Alexander Klein and Nicholas Crafts (2015): Agglomeration Economics and Productivity Growth, U.S. Cities, 1880-1930
- Reading: Richard Hornbeck and Daniel Keniston (2014): Creative Destruction: Barriers to Urban Growth and the Great Boston Fire of 1872
- Reading: Hoyt Bleakley and Jeffrey Lin (2012): Portage and Path Dependence
- Lincoln's Birthday Blogging
- On Marc Levinson and His "The Box That Changed the World": Hoisted from the Archives
- Live from the Economists' Self-Made Gehenna: Dani Rodrik: _On Twitter: "Once asked a job candidate how he'd teach macro at HKS: "I'd use an OLG model, and since this is an intro course, not include money in it." https://t.co/53I9iknQDO
- Weekend Reading: Lyndsey Gilpin: Cancer Rates Are Dropping—But Not In Rural Appalachia
- Let's Think Harder About the Role of Globalization in Wage Stagnation
- Monday Smackdown: Hoisted from the Archives: Levitt and Dubner's "Superfreakonomics": The Parable of Horseshit
- Twenty-First Century American Nationalism Needs to Be Profoundly Cosmopolitan
- Global Warming: Time to Call the Bad Intellectual Bets...
Perhaps Worth Looking at...