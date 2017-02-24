Procrastinating on February 24, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: What’s the problem a U.S. corporate tax cut will solve? | Equitable Growth
- John Schmitt: The U.S. minimum wage improves access to traditional lines of credit | Equitable Growth
- Matt Markezich: Why is collective bargaining so difficult in the United States compared to its international peers? | Equitable Growth
- Major Malinvestments Do Not Have to Produce Large Depressions | Equitable Growth
- Simon Wren-Lewis: The academic consensus on austerity solidifies, but policymakers go their own sweet way: "Any fiscal expansion in the US would not be for Keynesian reasons...
- Barry Eichengreen et al.: On the fickleness of capital flows: "According to conventional wisdom, capital flows are fickle...
- Marco Buti and Karl Pichelmann: European integration and populism: Addressing Dahrendorf's quandary: "With its current competences lacking the ability to address distribution effects...
Interesting Reads:
- Timothy L. O'Brien: Trump Can't Seem to Shake Those Russia Problems
- Arvind Subramanian: The WTO Reborn?
- Cate Huston: Women in Silicon Valley react to allegations of sexism at Uber: "I'm always a little surprised when women speak publicly because the cost of that is so high. Am I ever surprised of that stuff happening? No. Was I surprised that it was happening at Uber? Hell no.… Are these people living under a rock?"
- Noah Smith: The Myth of the U.S. Immigration Crisis
- Josh Brown: To my Jewish, Irish, Asian and Italian friends: "I work on Wall Street and live on Long Island. I am surrounded by people who can’t recognize how recently their own ancestry and ethnicity would have been a problem for them. Are you one of them? If so, I hope this hits close enough to home so as to awaken you from your contented slumber."
- Anne Laurie: It’s All Fun & Games, Till Your Constituents Realize You’re Trying to Kill Them
- Prakash Loungani and Jonathan D. Ostry: The IMF’s Work on Inequality: Bridging Research and Reality
- Marc Levinson: How economic boom times in the West came to an end
- Martin Wolf: Simple-minded economics distorts the debate over education: The idea of a market-driven university system is a disaster waiting to happen
- Anatole Kaletsky: Tony Blair’s Democratic Insurrection
- Professor the Baroness Wolf of Dulwich et al.: Remaking Tertiary Education: Can We Create a System that Is fair and Fit for Purpose?
- Martin Wolf: Uses and Abuses of Economics in the Debate on Universities
And Over Here:
