Procrastinating on February 26, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- John Quiggin: "Decent Republicans": "While Donald Trump is the most unpopular newly-elected president in polling history...
- Jonathan Chait: Trump’s Health-Care Nightmare Is Only Just Beginning: "Republican members of Congress do not agree with each other on the parameters of a replacement...
- Paul Krugman: Maid In America: "[In 1996] I argued... that menial work dealing with the physical world...
Interesting Reads:
- Scott Lemieux: Will the Trump Era Finally Kill Paul Ryan’s Wonkish Cred?: As Republicans gingerly begin to dismantle Obamacare, his reputation as an earnest number-cruncher is showing serious cracks.
- USDA: The Strawberry
- John Maynard Keynes (1926): The end of laissez-faire
- Marilyn Francus (2012): Jane Austen, Pound for Pound
- Wikipedia: Thomas Wolsey
- 2003 How Rich Is Fitzwilliam Darcy?
- Measuring Worth
And Over Here:
- Live from America's Better Self: Heather Boushey: Winning Change for Women & Families: "Wed, Mar 1 5:30 PM The Bentley Reserve San Francisco, CA, United States...
- Reading: Ian Morris (2015): Foragers, Farmers and Fossil Fuels: How Human Values Evolve
- Links for the Week of February 26, 2017
Perhaps Worth Looking at...