Procrastinating on February 3, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Mark Roe: Surviving the Next Housing-Market Hurricane: "illiquid real estate cannot solidly underpin a stable market for overnight obligations forever...
- Martin Wolf: Donald Trump Will Not Bring US Jobs Back: "Blame foreigners first. This strategy is always the companion of aggrieved nationalism...
- Tim Duy: Was Kevin Warsh Really A Fed Governor?: "Kevin Warsh’s column in Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal was so riddled with errors and misperceptions...
- Henry Farrell: The Thousand Day Reich: Civil Society: "Ethnic nationalism (and–to extend Gellner’s thought a little to the US context–religious fundamentalism)...
- Steve Randy Waldman: Party Polarization Is Endogenous: "Centrist wonks lament party polarization...
- Nick Bunker: An uncertain time at the Federal Reserve | Equitable Growth
- Equitable Growth: Equitable Growth’s Jobs Day Graphs: January 2017 Report Edition | Equitable Growth
- Bridget Ansel: The vast wealth gap between black and white women in the United States | Equitable Growth
- Trade Deals and Alternative Facts: Now Fresh at Project Syndicate | Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Tyler Morning Telegraph: It's time for Texas leaders to defend NAFTA
- Justin Fox: The Growing Burden of the 'Trump Tax'
- Brett Israel: Berkeley Development Engineering awarded $3 million from National Science Foundation
- Benjamin Montmartin and Nadine Massard: Is financial support for private R&D always justified? A discussion based on literature on growth
- Ernest Gellner: Conditions of Liberty: Civil Society and Its Rivals
- Ernest Gellner Resource Page
- KStreet 607: Both Donald Trump and Sean Spicer seem to think Frederick Douglass is alive
- Guillermo Ortiz: Mexico has been a good neighbour for America: Trump’s Nafta narrative is at odds with reality: the pact benefits both economies
- Ben Thompson: Interview with Stewart Butterfield of Slack
- Economist: In Defence of NAFTA
And Over Here:
- Statement for the BBC on the Disruption of Berkeley Speaker Event on February 1, 2017:
- Comment of the Day: Altoid: The Thousand Day Reich: Civil Society: "We are re-litigating the Enlightenment...
- Neal Katyal Has Joined the Trump Noise Machine...
- Guest Post: Joshua Gans: The University of Toronto May Be Able to Help You...
- Reading: Robert Gordon (2014): The Demise of U.S. Economic Growth: Restatement, Rebuttal, and Reflections
- Civil Society's Vigilance and Protest...
- Is This Person Likely to Be a Good Judge?
- Reading: Stephen Broadberry (2013): Accounting for the Great Divergence
- Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Why the Industrial Revolution Was British: Commerce, Induced Invention and the Scientific Revolution
- Reading: Michael Kremer (1993): "Population Growth and Technological Change: One Million B.C. to 1990
Perhaps Worth Looking at...