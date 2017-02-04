Procrastinating on February 4, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- FT Alphaville: Thought for the Weekend: "President Donald Trump has begun killing off an Obama-era retirement-savings rule...
- Joe Coscarelli: The ‘Bowling Green Massacre’: "Kellyanne Conway, the adviser to President Trump who coined the phrase 'alternative facts'...
- Larry Summers: A Telling Moment for Business Leaders: "I got a chance to spell out my views on the role of business leaders in influencing public policy...
- Pedro da Costa: Why the Trump Economic Boom Will Never Come: "Equity markets... [have] focused on Trump’s promises while ignoring his threats...
- Sean Blanda: Medium, and The Reason You Can’t Stand the News Anymore: "We get sliced and sliced into smaller and smaller groups, each with its own group of pundits, publications, and Facebook memes...
- Jeff Engel: Robots Might Eat Your Job, But Being Human Could Get You A New One: "Erik Brynjolfsson... 'Will Robots Eat Your Job?'...
- Dan Nexon: The Trump Administration: It's as Bad as it Looks: "It will take about six minutes to watch Colin Kahl...
- Jeff Desjardins: Visualizing the Shifting Income Distributions of American Jobs
- Nick Bunker: An uncertain time at the Federal Reserve | Equitable Growth
- Bridget Ansel: Weekend reading: “adjusted for (ball) inflation” edition | Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Mark Hensch: Poll: 4 in 10 support impeaching Trump
- Isaac Arnsdorf: Trump officials slow-walked court orders on travel ban
- Rosie Gray: How Stephen Miller's Rise Explains The Trump White House: "[Joe] Scarborough tweeted: 'The incompetence on the NSC release and Miller's refusal to get interagency sign off on the refugee order are fireable offenses....'
- Aidan Quigley: The 23 people, places and things Donald Trump has attacked on Twitter as president
- Nate Silver: 14 Versions Of Trump’s Presidency, From #MAGA To Impeachment
And Over Here:
- Comment of the Day: Graydon: Teaching "creativity, empathy, teamwork, planning, problem solving, leadership, and so on": "It's actually pretty easy to teach those things....
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Clive Crook: Give Trump a Chance!: "I took part in an Intelligence Squared debate last night, speaking for the motion, "Give Trump a Chance"...
- Comment of the Day: GMcKCypress: Reading: Robert Gordon (2014): The Demise of U.S. Economic Growth: Restatement, Rebuttal, and Reflections: "If you're looking for a sound-bite definition of 'singularity'...
- For the Weekend...: The California Republic: This is how we do...
- Weekend Reading: Ernest Gellner: Conditions of Liberty
Perhaps Worth Looking at...