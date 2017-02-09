Procrastinating on February 9, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Thomas Black et al.: One Tiny Widget's Dizzying Journey Shows Just How Critical Nafta Has Become: "Global trade involves a complex web of cross-border journeys, seamless and often invisible to American consumers...
- Andrew Harless (2013): Employment, Interest, and Money: James Medoff, Stagflation, the Phillips Curve, and the Greenspan Boom: "James Medoff, my thesis advisor in graduate school and later my collaborator and business associate, died on Saturday, September 15 after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis...
- Martin Feldstein, Ted Halstead and Greg Mankiw: A Conservative Case for Climate Action: "CRAZY as it may sound, this is the perfect time to enact a sensible policy to address the dangerous threat of climate change...
- Dietrich Vollrath: Who are you calling Malthusian?: "Living standards are negatively related to the size of population...
- Noah Smith: The Wisdom and Madness of Crowds: "Prelec... Seung, and... McCoy ask... what people think others will guess. If herd behavior is present, some people will know it, and will be contrarians...
- Ed Luce: Donald Trump, the Bully in America’s Pulpit: "Nobody can say they were not warned...
- Matthew Yglesias: Beyond wild allegations, what’s clearly true about Trump and Russia is disturbing: "The Russian blackmail theory is composed of two sub-elements...
- Kavya Vaghul: U.S. tax revenue will rise modestly in the next 10 years, no thanks to corporate taxes | Equitable Growth
- Matt Markezich: Why the United States still needs paid family and medical leave | Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: JOLTS Day Graphs: December 2016 Report Edition | Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: What’s behind the decline in U.S. interest rates? | Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Lauren Weber: The End of Employees: Never before have big employers tried so hard to hand over chunks of their business to contractors. From Google to Wal-Mart, the strategy prunes costs for firms and job security for millions of workers...
- Anton Howes: Invention vs Innovation?
- Michael Barr (2013): Remember “Lehman Weekend”: Don’t Let Up on Financial Reforms
- Carmen Reinhart: Is the Deflation Cycle Over?
- Florida mayors to Rubio: We’re Going Under, Take Climate Change Seriously (2016):
- Watch "The Bellman Equation"
- Gautam Rao
- Matthew Townsend: Trump Might Nudge Sneaker Jobs Home, but Mainly for Robots: Using more U.S. plants “would seem to be politically prudent.”
- Peter J. Dougherty: Die hard: The once and future scholarly book: "The book is still with us and as relevant as ever. Reports of its death, to paraphrase Mark Twain, are greatly exaggerated..."
- David Anderson: Linking subsidies to price paper
- Chris Dillow: How lies work: "It is not congenital liars that should worry us, but congenital believers – those who fall for the lies of charlatans. We know that many do so: almost half of voters believed the lie that leaving the EU would allow us to spend an extra £350m a week on the NHS..."
And Over Here:
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Nancy LeTourneau: Conway Lied About Her Lies: "After Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway lied about a Bowling Green massacre last week...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Trump Pretends Gorsuch Didn’t Say What He Said: "Even though a representative for Neil Gorsuch confirmed that he had expressed dismay at the president’s attack on a federal judge...
- William W. Freehling: Cassius Marcellus Clay and His World
- Links for the Week of February 5, 2017
- Weekend Reading: Fintan O’Toole: Welcome to Trumperica
- Reading: Ernest Gellner (1990): The Collapse of the Eastern European Marxist Faith
- Weekend Reading: From Ernest Gellner (1990): The Civil and the Sacred
- Petition from the Pennsylvania Society for the Abolition of Slavery
- Question to Self: Are these the two best books on literature ever? If not these, what?
