Procrastinating on February 28, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Sluggish Future: Over at Finance and Development | Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: Declining business dynamism and illusive allocative efficiency | Equitable Growth
- Equitable Growth: Seven important U.S. economic trends to consider before President Trump’s first address to Congress | Equitable Growth
- Kyle Herkenhoff et al.: The impact of consumer credit access on employment, earnings and entrepreneurship | Equitable Growth
- Reuven S. Avi-Yonah & Kimberly A. Clausing: Problems with destination-based corporate taxes and the Ryan blueprint | Equitable Growth
- Bridget Ansel: Local economic decline affects marriage and fertility rates, but in a surprising way | Equitable Growth
- Kevin Drum: WSJ: Republicans Give Up, Admit They Can't Create a Non-Appalling Health Care Plan: "There you have it...
- Nick Crafts: Whither Economic Growth?: "Only yesterday... the so-called new economy was ascendant...
- Must-Read: Heather Boushey: The Fix: How Nations Survive and Thrive in a World in Decline: "Peter Temin’s... The Vanishing Middle Class.... argues that the distribution of gains from economic growth today...
Interesting Reads:
- David Anderson: 218 in the House: "Harris Meyer: 'Source said Rs will hold hands and jump off the cliff, someone called it the Thelma and Louise plan...'"
- Chris Blattman: Why I'm a Universal Basic Income skeptic, especially for poor countries
- Gavyn Davies: Whatever happened to secular stagnation?
- Olivier Blanchard: Self-fulfilling pessimism
And Over Here:
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Kevin Drum: Here Are the Top Ten Republican Accomplishments of 2017 So Far
