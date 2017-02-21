Reading: Alexander Klein and Nicholas Crafts (2015): Agglomeration Economics and Productivity Growth, U.S. Cities, 1880-1930

But how often is production really constant returns to scale? And how often are spillovers truly absent? And where and when are markets thick enough to actually be in any form of “competitive equilibrium”? Please reflect on these and related issues in the context of this week's readings.

Four Things Going on…:

Five Orienting Questions:

Thick Markets: Klein and Crafts: ABSTRACT:

We investigate the role of industrial structure in labor productivity growth in U.S. cities between 1880 and 1930 using a new dataset constructed from the Census of Manufactures.

We find that increases in specialization were associated with faster productivity growth but that diversity only had positive effects on productivity performance in large cities.

We interpret our results as providing strong support for the importance of Marshallian externalities.

Industrial specialization increased considerably in U.S. cities in the early 20th century, probably as a result of improved transportation, and we estimate that this resulted in significant gains in labor productivity.