Reading: Dietz Vollrath (2017): Who Are You Calling Malthusian?

Dietz Vollrath (2017): Who Are You Calling Malthusian? <https://growthecon.com/blog/Malthus/>: "My concept of a Malthusian economy involves....

...First, living standards are negatively related to the size of population... fixed factor[s] of production... agricultural land, but you could just say resources.... Second... population growth is positively related to living standards.... At this point, everything else follows.... Everything in the system is pushing back towards some middle ground where the resource per person, and hence the living standard, is at just the right level so that population growth is zero...