Reading: Robert Brenner (1979): Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-Industrial Europe

Robert Brenner (1979): Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-Industrial Europe, Past & Present 70 (Feb.), pp. 30-75 <http://www.jstor.org/stable/650345>

MOAR Readings:

Robert Brenner: Is It a Good Thing If Your Labor Becomes More Valuable?:

  • The pre-Brenner story of the collapse of serfdom and the rise of wage labor
  • Bubonic Plague: thereafter labor doesn’t have to enserf itself for protection but can bargain for freedom
  • And then bargain for wages
  • Wait a minute! In 1550 labor of Africans became much more valuable!

The Brenner Thesis:

  • Late-Roman consolidation of “serfdom”
  • Medieval entrenchment of “villainage”
  • Rising commercial prosperity 950-1350?
  • Effect on western European rural institutions?
  • 1348 and All That
    • Peasant prosperity?
    • Or from labor lords to landlords?
    • And when?
  • Post-1100 largely-Germanic migration to the east…
  • Post-1500:
    • The grain-shortage North Sea area
    • The “Second Serfdom”
    • The steppe frontier:
      • Avars, Magyars, Mongols, the Golden Horde, the Tatars, the Hetmanate, and the Hosts...

