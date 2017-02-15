Reading: Robert Brenner (1979): Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-Industrial Europe

Robert Brenner (1979): Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-Industrial Europe, Past & Present 70 (Feb.), pp. 30-75 < http://www.jstor.org/stable/650345 >

Robert Brenner: Is It a Good Thing If Your Labor Becomes More Valuable?:

The pre-Brenner story of the collapse of serfdom and the rise of wage labor

Bubonic Plague: thereafter labor doesn’t have to enserf itself for protection but can bargain for freedom

And then bargain for wages

Wait a minute! In 1550 labor of Africans became much more valuable!

The Brenner Thesis:

Late-Roman consolidation of “serfdom”

Medieval entrenchment of “villainage”

Rising commercial prosperity 950-1350?

Effect on western European rural institutions?

1348 and All That Peasant prosperity? Or from labor lords to landlords? And when?

Post-1100 largely-Germanic migration to the east…

Post-1500: The grain-shortage North Sea area The “Second Serfdom” The steppe frontier: Avars, Magyars, Mongols, the Golden Horde, the Tatars, the Hetmanate, and the Hosts...



key: <https://www.icloud.com/keynote/0CstjEXcWIH6-PmGs7_YGoegQ#2017-02-08_Brenner_.IEH>