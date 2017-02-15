Reading: Robert Brenner (1979): Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-Industrial Europe

Robert Brenner (1979): Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-Industrial Europe, Past & Present 70 (Feb.), pp. 30-75 <http://www.jstor.org/stable/650345>
MOAR Readings:
- T. H. Aston (Editor) and C. H. E. Philpin, eds. (1987): The Brenner Debate: Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-industrial Europe (New York: Cambridge University Press: 0521349338) <http://amzn.to/2ljFIo5>
- Dietrich Vollrath (2017): Who Are You Calling “Malthusian”? <https://growthecon.com/blog/Malthus/>
- Quamrul Ashraf and Oded Galor (2011): Dynamics and Stagnation in the Malthusian Epoch <https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/aer.101.5.2003>
- Daniel Little (2010): The Brenner Debate Revisited <http://understandingsociety.blogspot.com/2010/01/brenner-debate-revisited.html>
- Jonathan Conning (2007): On ‘The Causes of Slavery or Serfdom’ and the Roads to Agrarian Capitalism: Domar’s Hypothesis Revisited <http://economics.yale.edu/sites/default/files/files/Workshops-Seminars/Development/conning-041101.pdf>
Robert Brenner: Is It a Good Thing If Your Labor Becomes More Valuable?:
- The pre-Brenner story of the collapse of serfdom and the rise of wage labor
- Bubonic Plague: thereafter labor doesn’t have to enserf itself for protection but can bargain for freedom
- And then bargain for wages
- Wait a minute! In 1550 labor of Africans became much more valuable!
The Brenner Thesis:
- Late-Roman consolidation of “serfdom”
- Medieval entrenchment of “villainage”
- Rising commercial prosperity 950-1350?
- Effect on western European rural institutions?
- 1348 and All That
- Peasant prosperity?
- Or from labor lords to landlords?
- And when?
- Post-1100 largely-Germanic migration to the east…
- Post-1500:
- The grain-shortage North Sea area
- The “Second Serfdom”
- The steppe frontier:
- Avars, Magyars, Mongols, the Golden Horde, the Tatars, the Hetmanate, and the Hosts...
key: <https://www.icloud.com/keynote/0CstjEXcWIH6-PmGs7_YGoegQ#2017-02-08_Brenner_.IEH>