Reading: Robert C. Allen (2003): Farm to Factory: A Reinterpretation of the Soviet Industrial Revolution

Robert C. Allen (2003): Farm to Factory: A Reinterpretation of the Soviet Industrial Revolution (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 0691144311) <http://amzn.to/2kpLZd2>

The Big Question:

Was the Soviet Union an Asian economy, (like) a Latin American economy, a (central or western) European economy, or a settler-frontier economy?

If it was an Asian economy, than it did well on economic growth--even though horribly (save in comparison to Maoist China, the Khmer Rouge, and the Korean Hereditary Dictatorship of the God-Kings Kim) in terms of societal well being. If it was a Latin American economy, it did OK in terms of economic growth--Allen says "good", but I think he overstates his case: "OK". If it was a (central or western) European economy, it did very badly--badly enough to prompt its bloodless overthrow. If it was a settler-frontier economy, its badness attains world-historical levels.

I reject Allen's conclusions, largely because of the regression-discontinuity study I did in the middle of the 1990s:

The discontinuity between the countries on the left and the countries on the right is simply where Stalin's (or Mao's, or Giap's) armies stopped. The communist countries were, as of the moment that the Iron Curtain collapsed, missing 88% of their prosperity as measured by what seems and seemed to be the most natural yardstick.