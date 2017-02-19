SCRATCH: "The Furnace Where the Future Is Being Forged"

This late-eighteenth century decision to try to jump-start manufacturing via the forced early growth of finance and a protective tariff set the United States on a zonderweg, a path of development, separate from that of other European-colonized temperate regions, for more than a century. Tariff protection for U.S. manufacturing remained way above European levels all the way to World War II. The Smoot-Hawley tariff of the 1930s was not a deviation but a return to a previous American pattern that had lasted up to the inflation of World War I. Looking at other regions of what W. Arthur Lewis called the "economies of temperate European settlement", we see that they all became large granaries and ranches for industrial Europe. Economies with similar resource endowment profiles that did not raise protectionist walls in the nineteenth century, like Australia and Argentina, did develop extraordinarily productive export agricultural sectors. But agriculture fell while manufacturing grew in relative sectoral importance as the twentieth century took hold. To bet on developing and extending your resource-based comparative advantage in agriculture paid lower and lower relative returns as the decades passed, while to bet on developing a skill- and technology-based comparative advantage in manufacturing paid higher and higher returns.

This Hamiltonian project was contrary to all of Ricardo's canons of comparative advantage: Portugal is supposed to focus on making wine that it can then trade for cloth, and not try to figure out how to make cloth itself. Nevertheless, the Hamiltonian turn towards manufacturing appears to have been a design that was not-unsmart. It brought with it technological and organizational innovations of enormous value: the American System of interchangeable parts, Fordist mass production, the Chandlerian bureaucratic corporation, and the industrial research laboratory.

Perhaps--probably--America as a whole was poorer before the Civil War than it would have been had it outsourced all rather than some of its textile production and iron working to Britain. Certainly the cotton planters of the pre-Civil War South found tariffs directly and indirectly taking one-third of the wealth that they would have earned in free-trade utopia. (But what moral or technocratic-utilitarian claim do slavemasters have to what their profits would be under a mere night-watchman state?) These profits were redistributed to build transport links to benefit western farmers and to provide explicit and implicit subsidies for New England manufacturers. But in the long-run the Hamiltonian project does appear to have paid enormous long-run dividends. Hamilton's America was able to use its scale, its resources, and its industrial base to become the world's leading manufacturing innovator in the half-century before World War I.

Moreover, pre-Civil War America, safe from foreign military threat, channeled Department of War money to fund the development of promising high-tech industries at the Springfield Arsenal and elsewhere, pioneering what would much later be called "spin-off". They picked some important winners: assembling guns from standardized parts using relatively unskilled labor and increasingly skilled machines, an innovation that shaped far more than America’s gun industry; it became the basis for the powerful innovative approach to high-productivity manufacturing called the "American System". The tariffs, of course, stayed high, and as steel ships radically reduced the costs of transatlantic freight, America raised its tariffs to effectively offset the impacts of greater efficiency; we didn’t even honor the intellectual property of British authors, their copyrights: Dickens was unable to collect royalties on US sales of his best-selling novels.

Again and again America renewed this high-tariff industrialization policy over and around the opposition of Southern Planters for the higher purpose of distorting market outcomes in Americans' favor. America kept high tariffs to protect its infant industries right up through the end of the 19th century, when those infants had grown to be the largest firms in the world. It worked very well. America industrialized at what was for the nineteenth century a very rapid pace to overtake free-trade Britain as an industrial power. And it kept those protectionist tariffs, the highest in the North Atlantic, with occasional very short term drops, right up to World War II. The familiarly demonized Smoot-Halley tariff of 1930 was not so much a wild departure, as a return to the top of customary pre-WWI American tariff rates after a very short, and not very steep, reduction.

That Hamilton's America became a substantially different animal is clear. It was one of what W. Arthur Lewis called the economies of temperate European settlement--the United States with a European settler and settler-descended population in 1900 of 65 million, Canada with 6 million, Argentina with 6 million, Australia with 4 million, Chile with 3 million, New Zealand with 1 million, Uruguay with 1 million, South Africa with 1 million, (perhaps) the Kenyan Highlands with a 1900 European settler population of 10,000, and (perhaps) the longer-run Ukrainian steppe's transformation from a land of horse nomad herdsmen speaking Turkic or Mongol and looking to Constantinople to a land of serf-farmers, Moscow bureaucrats turned landlords, and horse nomads turned cossack soldiers--the Tsarist Ukraine grew from 2 million to 25 million from 1700 to 1900, as it became the land of Odessa rye and the major intra-European grain exporting region.

The other economies of temperate European settlement fulfilled their destiny, as in the nineteenth century they became large granaries and ranches for industrial Europe. These other temperate European settlement economies did develop extraordinarily productive export agricultural sectors, and they did become rich. High-population land-poor Europe was willing to pay through the nose for the staples--wheat, maize, meat, hides--that Europe's growing population demanded. Europe couldn't supply the desired scale--Europe's population share of the world peaked around 1900 at 20% of the global total, compared to 10% today. The Australias and the Argentinas with similar resource endowment profiles did not raise protectionist walls in the nineteenth century, did not provide large-scale bounties for improvements in manufacturing technologies, did not provide mammoth railroad subsidies, and did not use military procurement to drive bleeding-edge experimentation in technologies like the Springfield Arsenal's attempts to figure out how to actually do interchangeable parts and mass production.

But agriculture fell while manufacturing grew in relative sectoral importance as the twentieth century took hold. To bet on developing and extending your resource-based comparative advantage in agriculture paid lower and lower relative returns as the decades passed, while to bet on developing a skill- and technology-based comparative advantage in manufacturing paid higher and higher returns. None of the other economies of temperate European settlement spent the nineteenth century building up the industrial base to become fully first-class economies. And when commodity price trends turned against them they lost relative ground. Australia has never again been as rich relative to western Europe as it was in 1870.

Even before the Civil War, British Parliamentary investigating committees were puzzling over how America had developed technologies that somehow gave their manufacturers higher profits, their manufacturing workers higher wages, and enabled greater ease of repair through “interchangeable parts” then did British technologies. The “interchanageable parts” claims were overstated--Eli Whitney promising the U.S. Department of War things he could not deliver. But the rest was solid: even though Britain had been the home of the Industrial Revolution for 150 years since the first steam engines had been built to suck water out of coal mines so London could get its fuel, and even though Britain at mid-nineteenth century had 2.5 times the poeple and 4 times the number of engineers of the United States, the principal locus of innovation had already moved.

Economic historians in economics departments tend to attribute the alternative technological path followed by U.S.-based engineering in the nineteenth century to the immensely wasteful use of natural resources, abundant in the United States, in production. This “waste”, however, was economically efficient for America given the extraordinary ample supply and remarkably low cost of natural resources. Engineers and manufacturers, the consensus of quantitatively-oriented economic historians in economics departments say, were not developing new, different, and better technologies so much as simply making different choices from a book of blueprints of already-known and easily-discoverable technologies--different choices that were the result not of a different or better innovation system but of the advantages provided by geography.

We are skeptical. First, none of the other economies of temperate European settlement developed equivalent edges in resource-using manufacturing technologies in their 19th centuries--or, indeed, did much to match U.S. methods of U.S. productivities even though they had equal relative natural resource endowments. They continued to use British manufacturing technologies, in large part because they continued to draw their engineers from Britain. Second, to say that American industrial technologies were “just” the result of different factor proportions and costs, and not a qualitative change like the British Industrial Revolution is to mistake the nature of the British Industrial Reolution itself. As Robert Allen writes, the British Industrial Revolution was both:

the result of an economic expansion that started in the sixteenth century... [and] a decisive break in the history of technology and the economy.... [T]he spinning jenny, the steam engine, coke smelting, and so forth... mark the start of a process that has carried the West, at least, to... mass prosperity.... The industrial revolution was fundamentally a technological revolution... [that] happened in Britain in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries... not because of luck (Crafts 1977) or British genius or culture or the rise of science... [but because] commercial success did for Britain was to create a structure of wages and prices that differentiated Britain from the continent and, indeed, Asia... wages were remarkably high and energy cheap. This wage and price history was a fundamental reason for the technological breakthroughs of the eighteenth century whose object was to substitute capital and energy for labour. Scientific discoveries and scientific culture... may have been necessary...but they were not sufficient: Without Britain’s distinctive wage and price environment, Newton would have produced as little economic progress in England as Galileo produced in Italy...

Britain’s geography in the form of waterways and coal availability and Britain’s imperial and commercial success in the form of the high wages of London and Bristol and everyplace that had to bid against London and Bristol for workers was the spur that made industrial technologies profitable in their crude, original form--only in Britain in the eighteenth century was it profitable to invent and deploy the first generation of machines to substitute energy and capital for labor. But once the first generation of crude Industrial Revolution machinery was developed and deployed, the logic of technological engineering development took over as:

engineers continued to improved it, often by economizing on the inputs that were cheap in Britain. This made British technology cost-effective in more places and led to its spread across the continent later in the nineteenth century...

Even where first-generation technologies designed for British factor proportions and factor prices were not profitable to deploy, the third-generation versions of such technologies were.

And the same thing is true of American technologies. The first-generation industrial technologies designed for American factor proportions were not profitable to deploy even in Britain: they were too wasteful of wood and ore, for the only thing in Britain that was super-cheap was coal, and while British wages were very high compared to those of Asia or even continental Europe, they were not high compared to those of the United States, where the option always existed of, in Huck Finn’s words, “lighting out for the territory”. But the third-generation versions of these American technologies were profitable to deploy in Britain. And the fifth-generation version were profitable to deploy everywhere. Thus the American System of Manufactures turned into Mass Production proper, and spread over what in the twentieth century became an ever-increasing proportion of the globe.

Yet, as noted above, this “system of manufactures” that was to develop into mass production was an American system--not a Canadian or Argentinian or Australian system, let along a Kenyan Highlands or a South African or a Russian system. It required as an essential precondition natural resources cheap enough and abundant enough to allow for their immensely wasteful use in production. But, while necessary, this was not sufficient. What was needed was a government to make the creation of an American system a high political priority at the center and thus economically profitable on the ground. What was needed, and what the United States got, was Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton led the way and explained it, eloquently and perceptively, pushing policies to promote commerce, banking, and industry.). Central to his view on how to redesign the American economy was the necessity of protecting America’s infant industries from more competitive English producers. And here Alexander Hamilton made a substantial difference. He and his successors carried through an intelligent design of an economy that was a bet that America needed to become a non-agrarian economy based on banks, based on large-scale business corporations, and based on the "American System" of manufacturing. So up went the tariff: about 25% in 1816, and given the huge costs of early 19th century shipping, this was a formidable exercise in protectionism, as well as a major source of federal government revenues. And up it stayed--over the opposition of a nation of agriculturalists who were buyers, not producers, of manufactured goods, and to the extreme displeasure of the British.

Hamilton thus landed the U.S. with a high-tariff, pro-finance, pro-industrialization political economy that was then dominated by a powerful and durable Federalist and neo-Federalist interest group that could and did make those policies stick for a century. The money raised by tariffs to protect New England’s manufacturing and ensure their markets was used to support technological experimentation, to build communication links with the free farmers of the Old Northwest, and to lower taxes. The representatives of both Old Northwest farmers and New England manufacturing bosses and workers saw that it was good for them at least to impose high tariffs on imports of British manufactures bought by Southern cotton planters, and use the resources gained to boost technology, to boost manufacturing, to boost transport, and to boost communication.

When the Federalists were replaced by Jefferson's and Madison's small-government Democratic-Republicans, they quickly decided that their small-government, agriculture first principles had been an out-of-power luxury. The policies to promote industry stayed in place, as did the tariff, and were augmented by several decades of policies to enable and subsidize canal and later railroad building.

Even before the Civil War, British Parliamentary investigating committees were puzzling over how America had developed technologies that somehow gave their manufacturers higher profits, their manufacturing workers higher wages, and enabled greater ease of repair through “interchangeable parts” then did British technologies. The “interchanageable parts” claims were overstated--Eli Whitney promising the U.S. Department of War things he could not deliver. But the rest was solid: even though Britain had been the home of the Industrial Revolution for 150 years since the first steam engines had been built to suck water out of coal mines so London could get its fuel, and even though Britain at mid-nineteenth century had 2.5 times the poeple and 4 times the number of engineers of the United States, the principal locus of innovation had already moved.

Economic historians in economics departments tend to attribute the alternative technological path followed by U.S.-based engineering in the nineteenth century to the immensely wasteful use of natural resources, abundant in the United States, in production. This “waste”, however, was economically efficient for America given the extraordinary ample supply and remarkably low cost of natural resources. Engineers and manufacturers, the consensus of quantitatively-oriented economic historians in economics departments say, were not developing new, different, and better technologies so much as simply making different choices from a book of blueprints of already-known and easily-discoverable technologies--different choices that were the result not of a different or better innovation system but of the advantages provided by geography.

We are skeptical. First, none of the other economies of temperate European settlement developed equivalent edges in resource-using manufacturing technologies in their 19th centuries--or, indeed, did much to match U.S. methods of U.S. productivities even though they had equal relative natural resource endowments. They continued to use British manufacturing technologies, in large part because they continued to draw their engineers from Britain. Second, to say that American industrial technologies were “just” the result of different factor proportions and costs, and not a qualitative change like the British Industrial Revolution is to mistake the nature of the British Industrial Reolution itself. As Robert Allen writes, the British Industrial Revolution was both:

the result of an economic expansion that started in the sixteenth century... [and] a decisive break in the history of technology and the economy.... [T]he spinning jenny, the steam engine, coke smelting, and so forth... mark the start of a process that has carried the West, at least, to... mass prosperity.... The industrial revolution was fundamentally a technological revolution... [that] happened in Britain in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries... not because of luck (Crafts 1977) or British genius or culture or the rise of science... [but because] commercial success did for Britain was to create a structure of wages and prices that differentiated Britain from the continent and, indeed, Asia... wages were remarkably high and energy cheap. This wage and price history was a fundamental reason for the technological breakthroughs of the eighteenth century whose object was to substitute capital and energy for labour. Scientific discoveries and scientific culture... may have been necessary...but they were not sufficient: Without Britain’s distinctive wage and price environment, Newton would have produced as little economic progress in England as Galileo produced in Italy...

Britain’s geography in the form of waterways and coal availability and Britain’s imperial and commercial success in the form of the high wages of London and Bristol and everyplace that had to bid against London and Bristol for workers was the spur that made industrial technologies profitable in their crude, original form--only in Britain in the eighteenth century was it profitable to invent and deploy the first generation of machines to substitute energy and capital for labor. But once the first generation of crude Industrial Revolution machinery was developed and deployed, the logic of technological engineering development took over as:

engineers continued to improved it, often by economizing on the inputs that were cheap in Britain. This made British technology cost-effective in more places and led to its spread across the continent later in the nineteenth century...

Even where first-generation technologies designed for British factor proportions and factor prices were not profitable to deploy, the third-generation versions of such technologies were.

And the same thing is true of American technologies. The first-generation industrial technologies designed for American factor proportions were not profitable to deploy even in Britain: they were too wasteful of wood and ore, for the only thing in Britain that was super-cheap was coal, and while British wages were very high compared to those of Asia or even continental Europe, they were not high compared to those of the United States, where the option always existed of, in Huck Finn’s words, “lighting out for the territory”. But the third-generation versions of these American technologies were profitable to deploy in Britain. And the fifth-generation version were profitable to deploy everywhere. Thus the American System of Manufactures turned into Mass Production proper, and spread over what in the twentieth century became an ever-increasing proportion of the globe.

Yet, as noted above, this “system of manufactures” that was to develop into mass production was an American system--not a Canadian or Argentinian or Australian system, let along a Kenyan Highlands or a South African or a Russian system. It required as an essential precondition natural resources cheap enough and abundant enough to allow for their immensely wasteful use in production. But, while necessary, this was not sufficient. What was needed was a government to make the creation of an American system a high political priority at the center and thus economically profitable on the ground. What was needed, and what the United States got, was Alexander Hamilton.

How is it that America became not the first industrial nation--Britain was the first--was the second. Was it by accident or by design? Was it by chance or was it intended?

Here the United States is very different from Britain. In the case of Britain, it did acquire its place as the world's first industrial nation largely by chance. It was largely by accident that it acquired its eighteenth-century Augustan Age economy. And it was that economy that made the Industrial Revolution and its subsequent world-dominating nineteeth-century industrial economy. It is true that not all of the causes were accidental. For example, the claim--by John Robert Seely in his 1883 The Expansion of England--was that Great Britain acquired its empire "in a fit of absence of mind" is simply not true. From November 17, 1558 and the accession to the throne of Elizabeth I Tudor on, first England and then Britain was a sea power. That was its settled strategy: no more attempts at Agincourts, but rather the deployment of the lion's share of the armed forces on the sea and a focus on sea-control's potential returns. And from 1689 on, the hyper-militarized state was settled policy as well: the willingness of the landlord class to tax itself to a historically-unprecedented extent to mobilize what John Brewer in his 1989 The Sinews of Power called the British fiscal-military state. The British Empire was, rather, the single project that was most consciously pursued by a state's ruling elite since the rise of the Roman Empire two millennia before.

But empire was the only piece of the puzzle that was intended. Nobody thought of the consequences for the long run of the rise in British real wages made possible by the commercial revolution, or the consequences for demand for coal of the deforestation of southeast England, or the consequences of allowing Parliamentary enclosures or granting Parliament the power to clear rights-of-ways for canals via eminent domain, or the consequences of bringing the eighteenth-century Scottish Enlightenment and its attached engineering culture south. Yet all of these made certain that the spark of modern machine technology first caught fire in the English Midlands, and that rather than die out it blazed up, first in Britain, then in the North Atlantic, and now it is spreading to the entire world. Britain's industrialization was an unforeseen and unintended accident, rather than a consequence of far-sighted economic intelligent design by industrial statesmen.

In the United States of America, however, things were reversed. That the United States--especially New England and then the Midwest--was a close second behind Britain in the construction of an industrial economy was no accident.

In his 1969 Origins of the International Economic Order, the Windward Islands economist W. Arthur Lucas surveyed the path of economic development what he classified as the "economies of temperate European settlement"--Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, the United States, and to some degree South Africa and even the Ukraine. For the most part these economies followed in their economic policy and their economic development the dictates of David Ricardo's 1817 On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation: that countries should focus their economies on those sectors in which they right now have the greatest comparative advantage. These economies had high real wage rates--workers were scarce--and very low real prices of agricultural goods and minerals--mines had not been previously exploited and agricultural land well-suited for crops preferred by Europeans was abundant. Hence these economies became granaries and ranches and mines for industrial Europe, betting on their extraordinarily productive export agricultural and export mineral sectors. But agriculture fell while manufacturing grew in relative sectoral importance as the nineteenth and twentieth centuries passed. In 1870 Australia was the richest economy in the world: a sheep-raising equivalent of OPEC living well and high off of its wool exports. By 1940 Australia, while still having high real wages and a low profit share in total production, was not a leader but a laggard in total economy-wide productivity. Betting on developing and extending resource-based comparative advantages in agriculture and minerals turned out to pay lower and lower relative returns as the decades passed.

The United States was different, and Alexander Hamilton made it so.

Aping and then leapfrogging over the prosperous British economy was the intended consequence of the episode of economic intelligent design launched in the Federalist Era by Alexander Hamilton, and continued by his successors at the levers of American economic policy for well-nigh a century thereafter. This Hamiltonian project was contrary to all of Ricardo's canons of comparative advantage. In Ricardo's arithmetic example, Portugal is supposed to focus on making wine that it can then trade for cloth, and not try to figure out how to make cloth itself. The economies of recent European settlement were supposed to--and in the case of all save the United States, did--focus on what they could export profitably now, rather than putting up tariff walls to reduce their citizens' ability to purchase British-made industrial goods on the cheap.

Even before the Civil War, British Parliamentary investigating committees were puzzling over how America had developed technologies that somehow gave their manufacturers higher profits, their manufacturing workers higher wages, and enabled greater ease of repair through “interchangeable parts” then did British technologies. The “interchanageable parts” claims were overstated--Eli Whitney promising the U.S. Department of War things he could not deliver. But the rest was solid: even though Britain had been the home of the Industrial Revolution for 150 years since the first steam engines had been built to suck water out of coal mines so London could get its fuel, and even though Britain at mid-nineteenth century had 2.5 times the poeple and 4 times the number of engineers of the United States, the principal locus of innovation had already moved.

Economic historians in economics departments tend to attribute the alternative technological path followed by U.S.-based engineering in the nineteenth century to the immensely wasteful use of natural resources, abundant in the United States, in production. This “waste”, however, was economically efficient for America given the extraordinary ample supply and remarkably low cost of natural resources. Engineers and manufacturers, the consensus of quantitatively-oriented economic historians in economics departments say, were not developing new, different, and better technologies so much as simply making different choices from a book of blueprints of already-known and easily-discoverable technologies--different choices that were the result not of a different or better innovation system but of the advantages provided by geography.

We are skeptical. First, none of the other economies of temperate European settlement developed equivalent edges in resource-using manufacturing technologies in their 19th centuries--or, indeed, did much to match U.S. methods of U.S. productivities even though they had equal relative natural resource endowments. They continued to use British manufacturing technologies, in large part because they continued to draw their engineers from Britain. Second, to say that American industrial technologies were “just” the result of different factor proportions and costs, and not a qualitative change like the British Industrial Revolution is to mistake the nature of the British Industrial Reolution itself. As Robert Allen writes, the British Industrial Revolution was both:

the result of an economic expansion that started in the sixteenth century... [and] a decisive break in the history of technology and the economy.... [T]he spinning jenny, the steam engine, coke smelting, and so forth... mark the start of a process that has carried the West, at least, to... mass prosperity.... The industrial revolution was fundamentally a technological revolution... [that] happened in Britain in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries... not because of luck (Crafts 1977) or British genius or culture or the rise of science... [but because] commercial success did for Britain was to create a structure of wages and prices that differentiated Britain from the continent and, indeed, Asia... wages were remarkably high and energy cheap. This wage and price history was a fundamental reason for the technological breakthroughs of the eighteenth century whose object was to substitute capital and energy for labour. Scientific discoveries and scientific culture... may have been necessary...but they were not sufficient: Without Britain’s distinctive wage and price environment, Newton would have produced as little economic progress in England as Galileo produced in Italy...

Britain’s geography in the form of waterways and coal availability and Britain’s imperial and commercial success in the form of the high wages of London and Bristol and everyplace that had to bid against London and Bristol for workers was the spur that made industrial technologies profitable in their crude, original form--only in Britain in the eighteenth century was it profitable to invent and deploy the first generation of machines to substitute energy and capital for labor. But once the first generation of crude Industrial Revolution machinery was developed and deployed, the logic of technological engineering development took over as:

engineers continued to improved it, often by economizing on the inputs that were cheap in Britain. This made British technology cost-effective in more places and led to its spread across the continent later in the nineteenth century...

Even where first-generation technologies designed for British factor proportions and factor prices were not profitable to deploy, the third-generation versions of such technologies were.

And the same thing is true of American technologies. The first-generation industrial technologies designed for American factor proportions were not profitable to deploy even in Britain: they were too wasteful of wood and ore, for the only thing in Britain that was super-cheap was coal, and while British wages were very high compared to those of Asia or even continental Europe, they were not high compared to those of the United States, where the option always existed of, in Huck Finn’s words, “lighting out for the territory”. But the third-generation versions of these American technologies were profitable to deploy in Britain. And the fifth-generation version were profitable to deploy everywhere. Thus the American System of Manufactures turned into Mass Production proper, and spread over what in the twentieth century became an ever-increasing proportion of the globe.

Yet, as noted above, this “system of manufactures” that was to develop into mass production was an American system--not a Canadian or Argentinian or Australian system, let along a Kenyan Highlands or a South African or a Russian system. It required as an essential precondition natural resources cheap enough and abundant enough to allow for their immensely wasteful use in production. But, while necessary, this was not sufficient. What was needed was a government to make the creation of an American system a high political priority at the center and thus economically profitable on the ground. What was needed, and what the United States got, was Alexander Hamilton.

The other economies of temperate European settlement did fulfill their Ricardian destiny. In the nineteenth century they became large granaries and ranches for industrial Europe. These other temperate European settlement economies did develop extraordinarily productive export agricultural sectors, and they did become rich. High-population land-poor Europe was willing to pay through the nose for the staples--wheat, maize, meat, hides--that Europe's growing population demanded. Europe couldn't supply the desired scale--Europe's population share of the world peaked around 1900 at 20% of the global total, compared to 10% today. The Australias and the Argentinas with similar resource endowment profiles did not raise protectionist walls in the nineteenth century, did not provide large-scale bounties for improvements in manufacturing technologies, did not provide mammoth railroad subsidies, and did not use military procurement to drive bleeding-edge experimentation in technologies like the Springfield Arsenal's attempts to figure out how to actually do interchangeable parts and mass production.

But fulfilling your Ricardian destiny was not a good economic bet to place in the long run. Agriculture fell while manufacturing grew in relative sectoral importance as the twentieth century took hold. To bet on developing and extending your resource-based comparative advantage in agriculture paid lower and lower relative returns as the decades passed, while to bet on developing a skill- and technology-based comparative advantage in manufacturing paid higher and higher returns. None of the other economies of temperate European settlement spent the nineteenth century building up the industrial base to become fully first-class economies. And when commodity price trends turned against them they lost relative ground. Australia has never again been as rich relative to western Europe as it was in 1870.

Perhaps--probably--America as a whole was poorer before the Civil War than it would have been had it outsourced all rather than some of its textile production and iron working to Britain. Certainly the cotton planters of the pre-Civil War South found tariffs directly and indirectly taking one-third of the wealth that they would have earned in free-trade utopia. (But what moral or technocratic-utilitarian claim do slavemasters have to what their profits would be under a mere night-watchman state?) These profits were redistributed to build transport links to benefit western farmers and to provide explicit and implicit subsidies for New England manufacturers.

The Hamiltonian road brought with it technological and organizational innovations of enormous value: the American System of interchangeable parts, Fordist mass production, the Chandlerian bureaucratic corporation, and the industrial research laboratory. Perhaps--probably--America as a whole was poorer before the Civil War than it would have been had it outsourced all rather than some of its textile production and iron working to Britain. Certainly the cotton planters of the pre-Civil War South found tariffs directly and indirectly taking one-third of the wealth that they would have earned in free-trade utopia. (But what moral or technocratic-utilitarian claim do slavemasters have to what their profits would be under a mere night-watchman state?) These profits were redistributed to build transport links to benefit western farmers and to provide explicit and implicit subsidies for New England manufacturers. But in the long-run the Hamiltonian project does appear to have paid enormous long-run dividends. Hamilton's America was able to use its scale, its resources, and its industrial base to become the world's leading manufacturing innovator in the half-century before World War I.

Hamilton's America was able to use its scale, its resources, and its industrial base to become the world's leading manufacturing innovator in the half-century before World War I. It worked very well. Over time America's Hamiltonian bet on developing a skill- and technology-based comparative advantage in manufacturing that was the inverse of what it already had paid higher and higher returns. In the long-run the Hamiltonian project does appear to have paid enormous long-run dividends.