...It has "become obvious" they can't craft a decent replacement plan now, so instead they're going to try to convince everyone that they can craft a replacement plan later. This is obvious nonsense, but they're just going to bull ahead and dare anyone to stop them.... The desperation Republicans are showing here is remarkable. They are all but admitting that they flatly can't pass a health care plan that's worth the paper it's printed on. This is not an auspicious start to their plan to show the country how great things can be if they'd just put the GOP in charge once and for all.