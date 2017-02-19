« | Main | »

Should-Read: Michael Berube: Theory Tuesday III: "Sean [McCann]’s account of [how]...

...not literature, but Theory now is the special kind of expertise that challenges all other expertise, the unique kind of training that subverts all other discipline.

Contrast this account of theory with Brad DeLong’s narrative of How He Came to Grips with Foucault: for DeLong, a Foucauldian account of the history of economic brought him to see some things and take issue with others. And that’s all I would ever ask a theory to do, myself. That’s all I ever ask students to ask for, too...

February 19, 2017 at 12:50 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Recent Posts

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787