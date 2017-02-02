« Trade Deals and Alternative Facts: Now Fresh at Project Syndicate | Main | Neal Katyal Has Joined the Trump Noise Machine... »

Should-Read: This. Judges who think their mission is to get out of the way and so ensure safe seats for their party--or for incumbents of both parties--are the root cause of a huge problem:

Steve Randy Waldman: Party Polarization Is Endogenous: "Centrist wonks lament party polarization...

...but rarely point out that it’s not something that just happened. In the context of heterogeneous political geography and malleable district boundaries, a two-party system doesn’t yield the centrism it is often credited with, but a superficial and artificial polarization that demands an eventual populist response. Party polarization is the endogenous and predictable result of incentives created by a first-past-the-post voting system susceptible to gerrymandering...

February 02, 2017 at 06:25 AM in Politics, Streams: Equitable Growth |

