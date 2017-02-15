Should-Read: Tirthankar Roy: Were Indian Famines ‘Natural’ Or ‘Manmade’?: "I review the theories of Indian famines and suggest that a mainly geographical account...
...diminishes the role of the state in the occurrence and retreat of famines, whereas a mainly political account overstates that role. I stress a third factor, knowledge, and suggest that limited information and knowledge constrained state capacity to act during the nineteenth century famines. As statistical information and scientific knowledge improved, and prediction of and response to famines improved, famines became rarer.