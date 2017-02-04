Should-Read: Unhealthy food is at least tasty and fun to eat. Financial vehicles that would not be recommended to you by an advisor with a fiduciary duty to look after your interests are neither tasty nor fun to buy, as a rule. Gary Cohn's analogy is false:
FT Alphaville: Thought for the Weekend: "President Donald Trump has begun killing off an Obama-era retirement-savings rule...
...unpopular with Republicans and some financial-industry executives who say it would harm consumers more than help… “We think it is a bad rule. It is a bad rule for consumers,” said White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. “This is like putting only healthy food on the menu, because unhealthy food tastes good but you still shouldn’t eat it because you might die younger.”