Suresh Naidu and Noam Yuchtman (2013): Coercive Contract Enforcement: Law and the Labor Market in Nineteenth Century Industrial Britain

Suresh Naidu and Noam Yuchtman (2013): Coercive Contract Enforcement: Law and the Labor Market in Nineteenth Century Industrial Britain, American Economic Review 103 (February): 107–144 <https://www.aeaweb.org/articles.php?doi=10.1257/aer.103.1.107>

Degrees of "Freedom"

  • Is “freedom” really free? Naidu and Yuchtman
  • The law of “master and servant”
  • Criminal penalties for what we see as a civil breach of contract
  • Who decides when the contract has been breached?
  • How frequent are these prosecutions?
  • How much informal bargaining is conducted under legal threat, implicit or explicit?
  • How much unfreedom is generated by this set of legal institutions?
  • How do they come to an end?

key: <https://www.icloud.com/keynote/04FYmYdjLtuzE6TbIB7aJu1gA#2017-02-08_Naidu_and_Zuchtman_.IEH>

