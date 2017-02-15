Suresh Naidu and Noam Yuchtman (2013): Coercive Contract Enforcement: Law and the Labor Market in Nineteenth Century Industrial Britain, American Economic Review 103 (February): 107–144 <https://www.aeaweb.org/articles.php?doi=10.1257/aer.103.1.107>
Degrees of "Freedom"
- Is “freedom” really free? Naidu and Yuchtman
- The law of “master and servant”
- Criminal penalties for what we see as a civil breach of contract
- Who decides when the contract has been breached?
- How frequent are these prosecutions?
- How much informal bargaining is conducted under legal threat, implicit or explicit?
- How much unfreedom is generated by this set of legal institutions?
- How do they come to an end?