Weekend Reading: James Madison: Madison's Bill of Rights

...If I had been indulged in my motion, and we had gone into a Committee of the whole,I think we might have rose and resumed the consideration of other business before this time; that is, so far as it depended upon what I pro- posed to bring forward.

As that mode seems not to give satisfaction, I will withdraw the motion, and move you, sir, that a select committee be appointed to consider and report such amendments as are proper for Congress to propose to the Legislatures of the several Stales, conformably to the fifth article of the constitution.

I will state my reasons why I think it proper to propose amendments, and state the amendments themselves, so far as I think they ought to be proposed. If thought I could fulfill the duty which I owe to myself and my constituents, to let the subject pass over in silence, I most certainly should not trespass upon the indulgence of this House. But I cannot do this, and am therefore compelled to beg a patient hearing to what I have to lay before you.vAnd I do most sincerely believe, that if Congress, will devote but one day to this subject, so far as to satisfy the public that we do not disregard their wishes, it will have a salutary influence on the public councits, and prepare the way for a favorable reception of our future measures.

It appears to me that this House is bound by every motive of prudence, not to let the first session pass over without proposing to the State Legislatures some things to be incorporated into the constitution, that will render it as acceptable to the whole people of the United States, as it has been found acceptable to a majority of them.

I wish, among other reasons why something should be done, that those who have been friendly to the adoption of this constitution may have the opportunity of proving to those who were opposed to it that they were as sincerely devoted to liberty and a Republican Government as those who charged them with wishing the adoption of this constitution in order to lay the foundation of an aristocracy or despotism. It will be a desirable thing to extinguish from the bosom of every member of the community any apprehensions that there are those among his countrymen who wish to deprive them of the liberty for which they valiantly fought and honorably bled. And if there are amendments desired of such a nature as will not injure the constitution, and they can be ingrafted so as to give satisfaction to the doubting part of our fellow-citizens, the friends of the Federal Government will evince that spirit of deference and concession for which they have haherto•been distingished.

It cannot be a secret to the gentlemen in this House, that, not withstanding the ratification of this system of Government by eleven of the thirteen United States, in some cases unanimously, in others by large majorities; yet still there is a great number of our constituents who are dissatisfied with it; among whom are many respectable for their talents and patriotism, and respectable for the jealousy they have for their liberty, which, though mistaken in its object, is laudable in its motive.

There is a great body of the people falling under this description, who at present feel much inclined to join their support to the cause of Federalism, if they were satisfied on this one point. We ought not to disregard their inclination, but, on principles of amity and moderation, conform to their wishes, and expressly declare the great rights of mankind ecured under this constitution.

The acquiescence which our fellow-citizens show under the Government, calls upon us for a like return of moderation. But perhaps there is a stronger motive than this for our going into a consideration of the subject. It is to provide those securities for liberty which are required by a part of the community; I allude in a particular manner to those two States that have not thought fit to throw themselves into the bosom of the Confederacy. It is a desirable thing, on our part as well as theirs, that a re-union take place as soon as possible.

I have no doubt, if we proceed to take those steps which would be prudent and requisite at this juncture, that in a short lime we should see that disposition prevailing in those Slates which have not come in, that we have seen prevailing in those States which have embraced the constitution.

But I will candidly acknowledge, that, over and above all these considerations, I do concieve that the constitution may be amended; that is to say, if all power is subject to abuse, then it is possible the abuse of the power of the General Government may be guarded against in a more secure manner than it is now done, while no one advantage arising From the exercise of that power shall be damaged or endangered by it.

We have in this way something to gain, and, if we proceed with caution, nothing to lose. And in this case it is necessary to proceed with caution; for while we feel all these inducements to go into a revisal of the constitution, we must feel for the constitution itself, and make that revisal a moderate one.

I should be unwilling to see n door opened for a reconsideration of the whole structure of the Government—for a reconsaderation of the principles and the substance of the powers given; because I doubt, if such a door were opened, that we should be very likely to stop at that point which would be safe to the Government itself. But I do wish to see a door opened to consider, so far as to incorporate those provisions for the security of rights, aginst which I believe no werious objection has been made by any class of our constituents: such as would he likely meet with the concurrence of two-thirds of both Houses, and the approbation of three-fourths of the Stale Legislatures.

I will not propose a single alteration which I do not with to see take place, as intrinsically proper in itself, or proper because it is wished for by a respectable number of my fellow-citizens; and therefore I shall not propose a single alteration but is likely to meet the concurrence required by the constitution.

There have been objections of various kinds made against the constitution. Some were leveled against its structure because the President was without a council; because the Senate, which is a legislative body, had judicial powers in trials on impeachments and because the powers of that body were compounded, in other respects, in a manner that did not correspond with a particular theory; because it grants more power than is supposed to he necessary for every good purpose, and controls the ordinary powers of the State Governments.

I know some respectable characters sho opposed this government on these grounds, but I believe that the great mass of the people who opposed disliked it because it did not contain effectual provisions against encroachments On particular rights, and those safeguards which they have been long accustomed to have interposed between them and the magistrate who exercises the sovereign power; nor ought we to consider them safe, while a great number of our fellow-citizens think these securities necessary.

It is a fortunate thing that the objection to the Government has been made on tbe ground I stated; because it will he practicable, on that ground, to obviate the objection, so far as to satisfy the public mind that their liberties will be perpetual, all this without endangering any part ot the constitution, which is considered as essential to the existence of the Government by those who promoted its adoption.

The amendments winch have occurred to me, proper to be recommended by Congress to the State Legislatures, are these: