A Month-Long April Fools Festival of Kevin Hassett: Dow 36000 Round I

Is Kevin Hassett really going to chair the Council of Economic Advisers?

That gives me an idea. April Fools Season is started--32 days to April Fools Day inclusive. Can we find 32 examples of Kevin Hassett writing things that are really stupid--so stupid that they should have gotten him bounced from his cushy chair at AEI immediately for intellectual incompetence? The answer is yes--we could find 32 things from Dow 36000: The New Strategy for Profiting from the Coming Rise in the Stock Market alone. But the journey--one a day between now and April 1--will be rewarding...

Dan Froomkin reminds me of number 1, from the very sharp Barry Ritholtz: