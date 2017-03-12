« | Main

Current Highlights and Links...

Trade Deals and Alternative Facts No Longer Fresh at Project Syndicate Rethinking Productivity Growth Fresh at Project Syndicate

Late Monday Smackdown In Which I Am Annoyed at Being Paired with John Taylor Major Malinvestments Do Not Have to Produce Large Depressions

On Marc Levinson and His The Box That Changed the World Hoisted from the Archives Sluggish Future Over at Finance and Development

Let s Think Harder About the Role of Globalization in Wage Stagnation Twenty First Century American Nationalism Needs to Be Profoundly Cosmopoiltan

Must-Reads:

Should-Reads:

  • Angus Deaton: Rent Seeking: "What is not OK is for rent-seekers to get rich...
  • Sidney Blumenthal (2017): Wrestling with His Angel, 1849-1856 <http://amzn.to/2mgAPd9>: "Lincoln had no expectation that restoring the Missouri Compromise would ever occur...
  • Elise Gould: The State of American Wages 2016: "More broadly, shared wage growth from 2015 to 2016 does little to reverse decades of rising inequality...
  • Bernie Sanders: Civil Discourse: "We face a very serious political problem... manifested... by Amber Phillips of The Washington Post...
  • Frank Hyman: The Confederacy Was a Con Job on Whites. And Still Is.: "I’ve lived 55 years in the South, and I grew up liking the Confederate flag...
  • Bill Emmott: Populism Versus Prosperity: "The Wake Up 2050 Index ranks the 35 mainly advanced-country members of the OECD according to their preparedness in five areas...
  • Dan Drezner: The politics of discomfort in the Age of Trump: "It was on the plane... that I remembered... I had forgotten to upload my lecture notes for the next day...
  • Via David Mack: Paul Ryan: Repealing ObamaCare: "The whole idea of Obamacare is...
  • : Rui Pedro Esteves and Coşkun Tunçer: Eurobonds Past and Present: "Debt mutualization in Europe... pre-1914 guaranteed bonds and current Eurobonds...

Links:

Statement for the BBC on the Disruption of Berkeley Speaker Event on February 1 2017

March 12, 2017 at 09:40 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Definitely Worth Reading...

Mine and Others Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

Recently...