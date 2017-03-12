Current Highlights and Links...

Must-Reads:
- Peter Temin: The Vanishing Middle Class: Prejudice and Power in a Dual Economy: "The middle class, defined as households earning from two-thirds to double the median American household income... <http://amzn.to/2mlKfpH>
- Ezra Klein: The GOP Health Bill Doesn’t Know What Problem It’s Trying to Solve: After seven years of drafting a replacement plan, we get… this?...
- Aaron Carroll: The Republicans’ “American Health Care Act”: "I’m trying to describe the bill in a few words as I can manage...
- The Employment Situation
- Noah Smith: Trump's Industrial Rebirth Is a Dead End: "President Donald Trump's economic adviser, Peter Navarro, has vowed to restore U.S. manufacturing supremacy...
Should-Reads:
- Angus Deaton: Rent Seeking: "What is not OK is for rent-seekers to get rich...
- Sidney Blumenthal (2017): Wrestling with His Angel, 1849-1856 <http://amzn.to/2mgAPd9>: "Lincoln had no expectation that restoring the Missouri Compromise would ever occur...
- Elise Gould: The State of American Wages 2016: "More broadly, shared wage growth from 2015 to 2016 does little to reverse decades of rising inequality...
- Bernie Sanders: Civil Discourse: "We face a very serious political problem... manifested... by Amber Phillips of The Washington Post...
- Frank Hyman: The Confederacy Was a Con Job on Whites. And Still Is.: "I’ve lived 55 years in the South, and I grew up liking the Confederate flag...
- Bill Emmott: Populism Versus Prosperity: "The Wake Up 2050 Index ranks the 35 mainly advanced-country members of the OECD according to their preparedness in five areas...
- Dan Drezner: The politics of discomfort in the Age of Trump: "It was on the plane... that I remembered... I had forgotten to upload my lecture notes for the next day...
- Via David Mack: Paul Ryan: Repealing ObamaCare: "The whole idea of Obamacare is...
- : Rui Pedro Esteves and Coşkun Tunçer: Eurobonds Past and Present: "Debt mutualization in Europe... pre-1914 guaranteed bonds and current Eurobonds...
Links:
- 2013: The Ideal Place to Read Francis Spufford's "Red Plenty"... | Francis Spufford (2010): Red Plenty (London: Faber and Faber) http://amzn.to/2n3BfTq | Cosma Shalizi (2012): In Soviet Union, Optimization Problem Solves You http://crookedtimber.org/2012/05/30/in-soviet-union-optimization-problem-solves-you/ | Cosma Shalizi (2012): The Impossible Takes a Little Longer http://bactra.org/weblog/919.html
- Jo Walton: Complicity and the Reader
- Wikipedia: [History of Coal Mining - ][]
- Paul Krugman: A Party Not Ready to Govern: "A Trump confidante says the man... is 'tired of everyone thinking his presidency is screwed up'. Pro tip: The best way to combat perceptions that you’re screwing up is, you know, to stop screwing up. But he can’t, of course. And it’s not just a personal problem..."
- Justin Fox: Science Is Elitist for a Reason: "The academy of the 1700s definitely was elitist. It was also admirably oriented toward results.... Elitism seems essential to successful science. The key is... elitism in the service of better science..."
- Al Franken: ["It’s hard to come to any other conclusion than that [Sessions] just perjured himself.][]: He answered a question that he asked himself, which is, 'Did I meet with any Russians?' And he answered it falsely. He said, 'No, I hadn’t'.”
- Claudio Borio: Secular Stagnation or Financial Cycle Drag?
- 47%!: Part XVII: Romney Secret 47% Video: "I have long thought somebody should go through and annotate the 2012 Mitt Romney: Full Transcript of the 47% Secret Video. So I will now do it. Part XVII: 47%!..."
- (2008): What Does John Yoo Believe?
- Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca: The Pie-in-the-Sky UBI
- David Anderson: Essential Health Benefits are where the money is: "If we want to reduce premiums there are two things that can be done. First is to pay providers less per service and have them do fewer services. That most likely means narrower networks and more pre-authorizations and denials. Secondly, cover less either by increasing cost sharing or eliminating categories of EHBs. EHB’s are where the money is..."
- Dylan Matthews: Republican Health Care Bill Will Cost 6 to 10 Million People Health Insurance: "'The reason the number is 4 million to 6 million and not higher is that we assume the bigger states like New York and California cover from their own pockets in the future', Banerjee says. But poorer states with smaller tax bases—such as Kentucky or West Virginia—will find it harder to maintain enrollment..."
- (2011): What Was Herbert Hoover's Fiscal Policy? #TCEH
- (2015): Are We Approaching Peak Human? #TCEH
- Guenther Roth: On Weber and Schumpeter #TCEH
- (2016): Populist Backlash and Political Economy #TCEH
- I Have a Weblog!: Productivity! and Polanyi! #TCEH
- 2007-10-02 Karl Polanyi Lecture #TCEH
- (2014): Notes for "Introduction to Economic History": What Is the Point of This? #IEH
- Adam Tooze: Explaining Brexit and Trump: Search for a Method
- (1901): Kaiping Mines: Memorandum of Agreement
- Christiane Baumeister, Lutz Kilian, and Xiaoqing Zhou: Is the Discretionary Income Effect of Oil Price Shocks a Hoax?