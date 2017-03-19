Go See Baratunde Thurston!!

« | Main | »

@Baratunde: Live from the Sidwell Friends School Alumni Network: Comedy and Conversation with Baratunde Thurston: "March 24, 2017, 7:30 pm, Brava Theater Center...

...2789 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110. Tickets $25-$40. If you think you haven't seen the work of Baratunde Thurston, you are most likely wrong.... Baratunde is a self-described futurist comedian, writer, and cultural critic.... He helped re-launch The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, served as Director of Digital and politics editor for The Onion for five years, and wrote the New York Times bestseller How To Be Black... a comedic memoir that begins with Baratunde's early childhood raised by an Afrocentric single mother in Washington, D.C.  It follows him through his education at The Sidwell Friends School and Harvard, and into his first job....

As co-founder of Cultivated Wit, Baratunde works to combine the power of comedy and technology to share stories and ideas. Cultivated Wit hosts hackathon events where developers and comedians work together to build apps that make technology more fun. Join us for an evening that includes a special stand-up set with Baratunde followed by a conversation with Rotimi Agbabiaka about comedy, technology, race, politics, and everything in between....

With an ancestry that includes a great-grandfather who taught himself to read, a grandmother who was the first black employee at the U.S. Supreme Court building, a computer-programming mother who took over radio stations in the name of the black liberation struggle, and an older sister who teaches yoga at her donation-based studio in Lansing, Michigan, Baratunde has long been taught to question authority and forge his own path. His creative and inquisitive mind, forged by his mother's lessons and polished by a philosophy degree from Harvard, have found expression in the pages of Fast Company, the screens of HBO, Comedy Central, CNN, MSNBC, BBC, the sound waves of NPR and countless numbers of podcasts.

