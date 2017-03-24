Should-Read: This doesn’t even make sense:
Mick Mulvaney is about to break something, some states will then step in to fix it, and that makes it a “local problem” that we should not “look to the federal government to… fix”? This does not even make any sense at all.
It’s not that I disapprove of the Trump administration’s methods here. I see no method here–not even from the most supposedly “technocratic” and “competent” members of it:
Caitlin MacNeal: Mulvaney: If Your State Doesn't Mandate Maternity Care, Change Your State: "Budget Director Mick Mulvaney... brushed off concerns about... repeal[ing] the Essential Health Benefits requirement....
..."If you live in a state that wants to mandate maternity coverage for everybody, including 60-year-old women, that’s fine," he said. Co-host Alex Wagner asked Mulvaney about people who do not live in a state that requires maternity coverage. "Then you can figure out a way to change the state that you live in.... Change... state legislatures and their state laws. Why do we look to the federal government to try and fix our local problems?"