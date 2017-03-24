Should-Read: This doesn’t even make sense:

Mick Mulvaney is about to break something, some states will then step in to fix it, and that makes it a “local problem” that we should not “look to the federal government to… fix”? This does not even make any sense at all.

It’s not that I disapprove of the Trump administration’s methods here. I see no method here–not even from the most supposedly “technocratic” and “competent” members of it:

Caitlin MacNeal: Mulvaney: If Your State Doesn't Mandate Maternity Care, Change Your State: "Budget Director Mick Mulvaney... brushed off concerns about... repeal[ing] the Essential Health Benefits requirement....