John Taylor vs. Janet Yellen in Early 2009 Edition: Hoisted from the Archives

Can anybody give me a model-based or a framework-based on an empirical data- or observation-based rationale for what John Taylor was saying here about Japan in early 2009?

Is there any coherent interpretation of what he was saying--other than that Republican politicians had decided to go all-in against expansionary fiscal policy because it was going to be run by Obama, and he wanted to please his political masters?

Anybody?

Anybody?

A reading of Japan as boosted significantly in 2001 by QE?

Bueller?

John Taylor (2009): The Lack of an Empirical Rationale for a Revival of Discretionary Fiscal Policy: "Concerns [were] expressed about the limits of monetary policy if the zero bound on interest rates were to be reached...

...as it had in Japan in the 1990s.... [But] the lesson from Japan is that it was the shift toward increasing money growth—quantitative easing—in 2001 that finally led to the end of the lost decade of the 1990s. It was certainly not discretionary fiscal policy actions. Increasing money growth—or simply preventing it from falling as in the Great Depression—remains a powerful countercyclical policy.... There is no evidence in the past decade that suggests that monetary policy has run out of ammunition and must be supplemented by discretionary fiscal actions.

Janet Yellen (2009): Comments on “The Revival of Fiscal Policy”: "Here I part ways with John [Taylor]... the lessons from Japan’s recent experience