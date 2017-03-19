Links for the Week of March 19, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Kevin Drum: Trump OMB Director Claims Obama "Manipulated" the Unemployment Figures: "Along comes OMB Director Mick Mulvaney...
- CBO: American Health Care Act: "CBO and JCT estimate that, in 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured under the legislation than under current law...
- Mark Thoma et al.: The Republican American Health Care Act
- Thomas Hoenig: Basic Principles of Banking: Hoenig on Restoring Glass Steagall: "With each financial crisis new regulations are added to an already long list of rules...
- Saahil Desai: Trump’s Trade Policies Could Crush Mike Pence’s Hometown: "Columbus [Oh]... an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent—the lowest in the state—and the country’s highest concentration of mechanical engineers...
- Jonathan Portes: What’s the role of experts in the public debate?: "We have three really important functions...
- Walter Scheidel: Economics: The architecture of inequality: "Income inequality is an ancient and intractable social, economic and political condition...
- Ezra Klein:Does Donald Trump Know What the GOP Health Bill Does?: "With the help of Vox’s Jacob Gardenswartz, I collected and read absolutely everything Donald Trump has said publicly about the AHCA...
- Ronald Nikles: Pay No Attention to the Man Behind the Curtain: the Great Oz has spoken...: "When a presidential candidate promises to ban Muslims from the country as his first act in office...
Should-Reads:
- Paul Demko: White House analysis of Obamacare repeal sees even deeper insurance losses than CBO: "A White House analysis of the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare shows even steeper coverage losses than the projections by the Congressional Budget Office...
- Dan Alpert: The Case for Aggressive Public Infrastructure Spending: "There is substantial slack in the U.S. economy...
- Nancy LeTorneau: There Is No Grand Strategy to Repeal Obamacare: "The Congressional Budget Office... released their report.... What we’ve seen from conservatives/Republicans/the White House since then...
- Kevin Drum: Is Obamacare Already Dead?: "Ryan and Trump have been insisting for months that Obamacare is collapsing.... This is ridiculous, of course...
- Gate (2005): The Law, in Its Majestic Equality...: "Anatole France (the pen-name of Jacques Anatole Francois Thibault, 1844-1924)... The Red Lily (Le Lys Rouge), 1894, chapter 7...
- Harold Pollack: Will “Repeal and Replace” Implode?: Republicans just proposed a $12,900 annual premium increase on low-income 64-year-olds...
- Stan Collender: "This is not a budget...
- David Dayen: "Brad DeLong is wondering what happened to the Trump infrastructure policy...
- Kevin Drum: Here's Why CBO Projects 10% Lower Premiums Under the Republican Health Care Bill: "One of the surprising things about the CBO score of... the Republican health care bill...
Links:
- Matthew Yglesias: The Republican health plan is a huge betrayal of Trump’s campaign promises
- David Warsh: [A Short Trip Down Memory Lane[]: "The individual health insurance mandate was a Republican plan: How did a Republican program introduced on the eve of the George H.W. Bush administration wind up in the crosshairs of the Republican Congress under House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) twenty-five years later?... It was in 1989 that economist Stuart Butler proposed an individual mandate in a Heritage Foundation monograph, A National Health System for America, practically on the eve of Bush’s inauguration...
- KFF: Insurer Participation in the 2017 Individual Marketplace: "57% of Exchange enrollees will have a choice of three or more insurers in 2017, down from 85%...
- Live from the South Atlantic: Sara Chodosh: Humpback whales are organizing in huge numbers, and no one knows why: It flies in the face of typical humpback behavior...
- Henry aaron: Trumpcare Is Pure Fantasy and the CBO Backs That Up
- Stephen Foley: ‘Podfather’ failed to find harmony at Bridgewater
- Ed Kilgore: GOP Governors Find the American Health Care Act Heavy-handed: "In the accounting of Republicans who have various issues with... Trumpcare, a.k.a. RinoCare, a.k.a. Obamacare 2.0... you might miss... Republican governors.... The number of GOP governors who have 'expressed strong support' for their party’s plan is exactly zero..."
- Lee Atwater (1981): Lee Atwater 1981 Interview
- Gianluca Benigno and Luca Fornaro: Stagnation Traps
- Richard Feynman et al. (1962): The Feynman Lectures on Physics
- Kenneth Thomas: U.S. Has Worst Wealth Inequality of Any Rich Nation, and It's Not Even Close
- Brad Plumer: Trump’s budget would cut funding for Appalachia—and his allies in coal country are livid